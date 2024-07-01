Travis Kelce Sees Taylor Swift Show With Julia Roberts, Stevie Nicks

Travis Kelce was noticed supporting Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour live performance in Dublin simply days after he made a shock look on stage together with her in London.

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs participant, 34, attended the 34-year-old pop star’s Sunday, June 30, present at Aviva Stadium. He was seen arriving on the VIP tent with pal Ross Travis. The 2 buddies watched the present with Stevie Nicks and Julia Roberts.

Whereas performing, Swift appeared to giggle and blush when she observed Kelce within the crowd.

Earlier this month, Kelce and Swift reunited at her London live shows and marked a number of relationship milestones. She posted a photograph of him on her Instagram account for the primary time since they started relationship in the summertime of 2023, sharing a backstage selfie of the couple with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who attended the June 21 present at Wembley Stadium. Kelce later raved on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that the royals have been “an absolute delight to satisfy.”

Throughout Swift’s Sunday, June 23, live performance, Travis appeared on stage together with her throughout her “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart” costume change. In an ensemble that matched her backup dancers, he carried her to a sofa and helped her put together for the quantity. After Travis’ shock cameo, Swift gushed through Instagram that she was “nonetheless cracking up/swooning over [Travis’] Eras Tour debut.”

The next day, Travis opened up concerning the consideration surrounding his high-profile relationship with Swift.

“You wanna preserve issues non-public, however on the similar time, I’m not right here to, like, conceal something,” he stated throughout the Monday, June 24, episode of the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast. “That’s my lady. You understand what I imply? That’s my woman, so it’s, like, I’m pleased with that.

“I’m not sitting right here making an attempt to juggle, like, ‘How can I preserve this below wraps?’” he continued. “You simply don’t wish to let everyone into your private life and be capable to touch upon it understanding that all the things she does is getting a headline.”

Travis added that he has “had enjoyable with nearly each facet of it,” however “whenever you’re at residence, you need privateness,” which is one thing “you don’t at all times get.”

Earlier this month, sources completely instructed Us Weekly that Swift initially feared that her fame might have a damaging affect on her romance with Travis.

“His life has modified considerably with the elevated public consideration,” an insider revealed. “Taylor was nervous that bringing Travis into her world would scare him away, however he embraced it and dealt with it so properly.”

Actually, Travis’s method to the scenario “made her fall in love with him much more.”

In the meantime, a second supply famous that Swift has by no means been happier. “No person has ever made Taylor really feel this manner,” the insider instructed Us. “Taylor and Travis convey out one of the best in one another and raise one another up. She completely sees this going the space.”