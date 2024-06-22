Diddy Scrubs Photos and Videos from Instagram Account Amid Scandal

Diddy has deleted each publish from his Instagram web page, together with a video wherein he apologized for a 2016 assault on ex-girlfriend Cassie.

The account, which has just below 20 million followers, is nearly utterly naked. His bio reads “Hearken to The Love Album: Off the Grid,” along with his bio hyperlink resulting in the album. The posts to his Threads account additionally stay public, although he has not used the platform since August 2023.

Diddy, 54, has stored his X posts reside as nicely, although he has not posted on the platform since February 4.

His Instagram reset comes whereas the music mogul is embroiled in scandal, which resulted in legislation enforcement raiding his Los Angeles and Miami houses in March in reference to a federal intercourse trafficking investigation.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level drive as search warrants had been executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, advised Us Weekly in an announcement on the time. “There is no such thing as a excuse for the extreme present of drive and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way in which his youngsters and workers had been handled.”

Diddy can be dealing with a number of sexual assault allegations and, in Might, CNN launched video footage of him assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles lodge.

Diddy posted a now-deleted video to his Instagram on Might 19, apologizing for his actions.

“It’s troublesome to mirror on the darkest instances in your life, generally you gotta try this,” he mentioned. “I used to be f—ked up. I imply, I hit all-time low however I make no excuses. My habits on that video is inexcusable. I take full duty for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.

“I went and sought out skilled assist. I’ve been going to remedy, going to rehab. Needed to ask God for his mercy and charm. I’m so sorry, however I’m dedicated to being a greater man each day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m really sorry.”

Diddy confronted much more criticism on the time for not mentioning Cassie by identify in his apology. Nonetheless, CNN leisure correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, who initially obtained the video of the assault, defined, “Diddy & Cassie’s Nov. 2023 settlement prohibits each from talking about one another, a number of sources have advised me.” She added {that a} supply advised her he’s not allowed to say her by identify.

Cassie broke her silence on the video Might 23 when she launched an announcement to thank “everybody that has taken the time to take this matter critically.”

“The outpouring of affection has created a spot for my youthful self to settle and really feel protected now, however that is solely the start. Home Violence is THE challenge,” the assertion learn. “It broke me all the way down to somebody I by no means thought I might turn out to be. With quite a lot of arduous work, I’m higher in the present day, however I’ll at all times be recovering from my previous.”

Cassie first accused Diddy of sexual assault and abuse in November 2023. Shortly after, two different girls, Liza Gardner and Joi Dickerson-Neal, introduced sexual assault lawsuits towards him. A 3rd lady, recognized as Jane Doe, accused Diddy and two others of gang-raping her when she was 17.

In December 2023, Diddy launched an announcement by way of social media denying the allegations towards him. That publish can be gone from his Instagram channel.

“Let me be completely clear: I didn’t do any of the terrible issues being alleged,” he mentioned on the time. “I’ll combat for my identify, my household and for the reality.”

That publish stays reside and pinned to the highest of his profile on X.