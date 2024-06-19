Evil Curse Haunts Pop Star in Paramount Horror Sequel

Say cheese!

Paramount has unveiled its first trailer for “Smile 2,” the follow-up to the 2022 breakout horror hit. Within the sequel, out Oct. 18, a pop star (Naomi Scott) is pushed mad by an evil curse that takes victims within the type of a creepy smile.

Parker Finn, author and director of the primary “Smile,” returns with actor Kyle Gallner, who performed police officer Joel. The movie sequence chronicles an evil, unrelenting demon that drives its victims to suicide by showing as a sequence of human beings with sinister smiles plastered throughout their faces.

The primary installment concluded with Joel witnessing the horrific dying of his ex-girlfriend Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) after she lights herself on fireplace as a result of mysterious grinning demon. Whoever witnesses another person’s dying by the hands of the entity turns into its subsequent sufferer to be pushed to suicide, that means Joel could quickly face the identical destiny.

Different solid members embrace Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo and Miles Gutierrez-Riley.

Whereas initially slated for a streaming solely premiere on Paramount+, the studio behind the movie gave “Smile” a full theatrical launch, a transfer that paid out $217 million on the world field workplace. The smiling success of the primary movie little question satisfied Paramount to signal on for one more. If the most recent installment can pull off comparable outcomes, it might be the beginning of the most recent saga in a protracted line of traditional horror franchises.

After the discharge of the primary movie, Finn spoke briefly about the potential for a sequel: “I do suppose that there’s nonetheless a number of fascinating stuff to discover on this planet of ‘Smile.’ There actually are stones that I left unturned by design.”

“Smile 2” is about for launch on Oct. 18. Watch the trailer under.