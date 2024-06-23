Taylor Swift Brings Travis Kelce Onstage in London for Eras Tour

Travis Kelce made a shock look throughout Taylor Swift‘s efficiency in London on Sunday.

Swift, acting at London’s Wembley Stadium within the newest cease on her Eras Tour, introduced her boyfriend out throughout a efficiency of “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart.”

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs quarterback was wearing a tuxedo and sparkly prime hat. He picked up Swift and carried her for her outfit change bit. He additionally powdered her face, busted a transfer and gave a giant smile when exiting the stage.

In fact, his look was met with thunderous roars from the group.

The track “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart” is from her new album, The Tortured Poets Division, which Swift has integrated into the tour.

Kelce famously attended her Eras Tour final July when she was in Kansas Metropolis, earlier than they’d began relationship, and has been a daily attendee on her tour since.

For her half, Swift has been a bit supporter at Kansas Metropolis Chiefs video games, together with February’s Tremendous Bowl, the place the crew beat the San Francisco 49ers in extra time in Las Vegas.

Watch movies of his look under.