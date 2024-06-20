Travis and Jason Kelce Are Proud of Changing ‘New Heights’ Fandom

Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, have welcomed new followers of their podcast with open arms, however they aren’t straying too removed from their OG “New Heights” listeners.

The siblings mentioned their rise to the highest of the podcast charts whereas talking on the 2024 Cannes Lions Pageant on Thursday, June 20. “The demographic of the present has shifted,” Jason, 36, teased because the viewers laughed. (Whereas she wasn’t talked about instantly, it’s doubtless the panel was referring to the affect of Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and her followers on the listenership.)

When requested whether or not the change has given him and Travis, 34, extra “freedom” in what they speak about on the air, Jason mentioned, “Completely.”

He elaborated, “I believe, you understand, we wanna watch out to actually keep loyal to the individuals who have tuned in from day one. We all know that plenty of the fellows tuning in — and ladies tuning in — are diehard soccer followers and so they need that content material.”

Associated: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s Most Supportive Quotes About Every Different

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce have an enviable sibling bond filled with help, laughter and, after all, soccer. Because the brothers have discovered success within the NFL, they’ve shared glimpses of their relationship off the sphere. Their household even served as inspiration for Travis’ Saturday Night time Stay monologue, which he hosted for the primary […]

In keeping with Jason, “New Heights” has at all times had a little bit of a “life-style” facet together with sports activities evaluation. “We speak about our lives,” he defined. “However now, it’s actually increasing.”

The previous Philadelphia Eagles heart famous that the change has been “enjoyable” as a result of he will get to include his household — spouse Kylie Kelce and daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 16 months — into extra episodes. He’s additionally cherished seeing how Travis’ relationship with Swift, 34, has impressed extra younger women and girls to take curiosity in soccer.

Jason & Travis speaking concerning the demographic of New Heights has modified ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/PMzriA4xQH — 🏈👑 (@TayvisHaze) June 20, 2024

“In some methods, you understand, the present and the whole lot that’s transpired over the previous yr has given causes for ladies to get entangled in a sport the place beforehand there wasn’t that a lot curiosity,” Jason continued. “Impulsively, dads are hanging out with daughters. There’s worlds colliding, and our present will get to be one other place the place these worlds collide, which is superior.”

Travis identified that the cohosts need their followers to be pleased with every episode. “You gotta take heed to your viewers,” he mentioned. “It’s important to take heed to the feedback and your demographic and see who you’re speaking to.”

A brand new wave of followers have fallen for the Kelce household since Travis started relationship Swift final summer season. All through the pair’s romance, Jason has stirred the pot on “New Heights,” usually asking for particulars concerning the couple’s public outings and sending like to the Swifties. The duo’s love story even started on an episode of the podcast.

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Each Time Travis Kelce Introduced Up Taylor Swift on ‘New Heights’ Podcast

Travis Kelce hasn’t shied away from giving girlfriend Taylor Swift her flowers on his podcast. The couple’s romance started shortly after the primary time Travis talked about the pop star on the “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce. In July 2023, Travis recalled how he noticed Swift carry out on the Arrowhead Stadium […]

“This all began when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I believed was steel as hell,” Swift informed TIME Journal in December 2023, referring to the now-infamous SeatGeek advert the place Travis revealed his unsuccessful try to fulfill Swift at her Eras Tour present in Kansas Metropolis that July. “We began hanging out proper after that. So we really had a major period of time that nobody knew, which I’m grateful for, as a result of we acquired to get to know one another.”

The couple went public at a Kansas Metropolis Chiefs sport in September 2023 and have been going robust ever since. Your complete Kelce household has skilled a brand new stage of stardom within the final yr, one thing Jason lately mentioned on the “Whiskey Ginger” podcast.

“Travis and Taylor have taken it to a different stage and that’s an entire different facet of it,” he mentioned earlier this month. “Like, Kylie and I believe we have now it unhealthy after which we go hang around with one in all them for a second. It is a complete different state of affairs right here [and] I don’t even know the right way to, like, you may’t be a traditional individual at that time.”