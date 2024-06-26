Taylor Swift Feared Her Fame Would ‘Scare’ Travis Kelce ‘Away’

Over the course of the previous 12 months, Travis Kelce received one Tremendous Bowl, landed a internet hosting gig on the upcoming Prime Online game present Are You Smarter Than a Movie star? and have become the NFL’s highest-paid tight finish. Taylor Swift shattered data together with her extremely profitable Eras Tour, took dwelling the Grammy Award for Album of the Yr (her fourth!) and formally grew to become a card-carrying member of the billionaires membership.

The 2 powerhouses additionally fell in love, spectacularly and publicly. Their story is straight out of a Hollywood rom-com: On July 8, 2023, Kelce, 34, attended Swift’s present at Arrowhead Stadium with the hopes of giving her his telephone quantity.

He recounted his disappointment over not having the ability to ship his digits (through a home made friendship bracelet) two weeks afterward his podcast, New Heights, telling his brother, Jason Kelce, “I used to be form of butthurt.” Swift, additionally 34, was impressed with Travis’ candid confession — she later referred to as the transfer “steel as hell.”

What adopted was a whirlwind romance involving behind-the-scenes matchmakers (sportscaster Erin Andrews and Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes have each individually taken credit score for taking part in Cupid), her headline-generating appearances at his video games, an epic backstage kiss in Buenos Aires, letting free within the crowd at Coachella and, extra just lately, double dates with well-known friends like Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

“This has been the perfect 12 months of each of their lives,” a supply solely shares within the newest problem of Us Weekly. “[Between] the Tremendous Bowl and their households assembly and touring the world collectively, it’s been fairly a journey for Taylor and Travis.”

Whereas neither is new to the celebrity sport, being one-half of probably the most well-known couple on Earth was extra of a transition for Travis.

“His life has modified considerably with the elevated public consideration,” says a second supply. “Taylor was frightened that bringing Travis into her world would scare him away, however he embraced it and dealt with it so nicely.” (Travis addressed the newfound consideration throughout an October 2023 press convention, saying, “You’ve acquired lots of people that care about Taylor, and for good motive.”)

The supply says Travis’ perspective “made her fall in love with him much more.”

A 3rd supply says there have been some rising pains for Travis, who moved right into a $6 million Kansas Metropolis mansion shortly after they went public.

“Folks would present up at his home and go away issues on his doorstep,” says the supply. “It form of freaked him out at first. He didn’t really feel protected.”

Travis’ close-knit household — together with his mother, Donna Kelce, his brother, Jason, and his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce — helped preserve him grounded.

“Travis was a star earlier than Taylor, however this has catapulted him to a family title,” says a fourth supply. “He has been dealing with it the perfect he can. He’s at all times had good folks round him.”

In a Groove

They spent months jet-setting across the globe to see one another throughout his soccer season and her Eras Tour. Travis memorably flew to Argentina for 48 hours to attend her November 11 live performance.

“Taylor’s exhibits are unbelievable,” he instructed Us at his Kelce Jam competition on Could 18. “In case you haven’t been to them, you bought to strive it.” Swift, in the meantime, rushed from Japan to make it to Las Vegas inside hours of the Tremendous Bowl.

Now issues have mellowed out a bit for the reason that early, frenzied days of their romance. “Taylor and Travis are very assured of their relationship, so that they don’t should bend over backwards and journey to see one another for lower than a day,” says the primary supply.

Provides the second supply: “They’re in a simple period. They’ve day by day FaceTimes after they’re aside and ship cute texts to one another. They’re wildly in love.”

Regardless of their hectic schedules, they make it work. “Taylor and Travis each have a whole lot of calls for of their careers, which permits them the time and house to overlook one another,” says the third supply. The second supply says additionally they keep linked with “little gestures and items to maintain the romance alive.”

A Banner Yr

Sources say Swift has by no means been happier. “No one has ever made Taylor really feel this fashion,” reveals the third supply. “Taylor and Travis convey out the perfect in one another and elevate one another up. She completely sees this going the space.”

Provides the primary supply: “A 12 months in there’s such an ease between them. It looks like they’ve been collectively longer as a result of they’re so in tune.”

Swift will get a three-month break from her Eras Tour between August and November. The primary supply says she plans on staying at Travis’ dwelling in Kansas Metropolis whereas he performs within the NFL season.

“Taylor’s been having enjoyable adorning his Kansas Metropolis [place],” says the second supply, “and she or he’s trying ahead to the straightforward joys of being collectively.”

Mates suppose Swift and Travis are in it for the lengthy haul, however neither one is dashing something. “They’re taking issues one step at a time,” says the second supply, “and having fun with their journey collectively.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin, Sarah Jones & Andrea Simpson