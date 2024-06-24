Travis Kelce Joins Taylor Swift on Stage for Surprise Eras Tour Appearance

Taylor Swift carried out on the third and remaining night time of the Eras tour‘s London cease on Sunday night, throughout which a shock visitor joined her on stage: her boyfriend, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce.

Kelce, wearing a tailcoat and prime hat, actually swept the pop star off her toes through the “I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart” transition of Swift’s present at Wembley Stadium. He then carried out a brief routine alongside Swift’s dancers, who have been sporting the identical apparel as Kelce.

That didn’t mark the top of the particular company through the present, as Swift was quickly joined by her buddy (and frequent opening act) Gracie Abrams, who joined her for a duet of their track “Us” through the acoustic surprise-songs section.

“Us” is a track that Swift and Abrams wrote and sang collectively for the latter artist’s new album, “The Secret of Us,” which got here out Friday. Swift started the acoustic section by singing a considerable a part of the quantity on her personal, earlier than taking a pause as Abrams strolled down the lengthy ramp to the B-stage. Swift then talked concerning the compressed songwriting session that had them developing with the tune collectively, earlier than restarting it as a full-on joint efficiency, with Abrams enjoying piano whereas Swift strummed an acoustic guitar.

After Abrams’ departure, Swift then did the opposite shock track of the night time, an acoustic model of the “1989” favourite “Out of the Woods,” which was briefly mashed up on the finish with one other observe from that album, “Clear.”

Though he didn’t depend as an official particular visitor, Paul McCartney grew to become a trending matter on X when he was noticed and filmed dancing to “However Daddy I Love Him!” on the ground of the sector.

Sunday night time marks the final of three exhibits at Wembley Stadium, although Swift will return to Wembley Stadium in August for 5 extra exhibits to finish the European leg of the Eras tour.

At her first London present on Friday night time, Swift took a selfie with Prince William, who celebrated his forty second birthday on the live performance alongside youngsters George and Charlotte.

A number of celebrities, together with Hugh Grant, Tom Cruise, Liam Hemsworth, Rachel Zegler, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, attended Swift’s second date of her London cease on Saturday night time.

In a put up on X, Grant stated: “Expensive @taylorswift13, You might have an unbelievable present, an incredible and v hospitable workforce and wonderful if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks a lot from one ageing London boy, spouse and thrilled 8 12 months outdated #halfgirlhalfbracelet.”