Kamala Harris’ abortion plan just made West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin lose his mind.

That is Completely Regular Quote of the Day, a function highlighting an announcement from the information that exemplifies simply how extraordinarily regular every part has develop into.

“Disgrace on her. She is aware of the filibuster is the Holy Grail of democracy.” —West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to CNN on Tuesday, responding to Vice President Kamala Harris’ assist for paring again the legislative filibuster

Throughout an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her assist for eliminating the filibuster—the Senate maneuver that successfully makes 60 votes the edge for passing laws, moderately than a easy majority—in the case of abortion rights.

“I believe we must always get rid of the filibuster for Roe,” she mentioned within the interview, “and get us to the purpose the place 51 votes can be what we have to truly put again in regulation the protections for reproductive freedom and for the flexibility of each individual and each lady to make choices about their very own physique and never have their authorities inform them what to do.”

This didn’t strike me at first as particularly newsworthy. Embedded in her central coverage pledge of restoring Roe protections is the understanding that she would assist the filibuster carve-out needed to realize that. This isn’t a topic on which there are 10 Republicans prepared to deal, and it’s not the kind of regulation that may be handed by way of reconciliation. It additionally doesn’t meet the important thing newsworthiness benchmark of being “new.” Harris mentioned in September 2022 that she “can’t wait to forged the deciding vote to interrupt the filibuster on voting rights and reproductive rights.” That was a brand new place, in 2022. In 2017, she signed a letter with 60 of her fellow senators pledging to “any effort to curtail” the legislative filibuster. She, together with fairly just a few different Senate Democrats who signed the letter, certainly modified their tune when the circumstances modified, and are topic to criticism for that. However this isn’t a stance she arrived at yesterday whereas on the air with the great individuals of Wisconsin.

However since Harris does only a few interviews, I suppose that is as juicy because it will get. And so a correct rending of clothes was had. Senate Minority Chief Mitch McConnell, an ardent defender of the legislative filibuster, mentioned in a Wednesday speech, for instance, that “to gamble the guardrails that make the Senate what it’s, to short-circuit the method by which dissenting views are assured a listening to, that should be disqualifying, by itself.”

Essentially the most deliciously over-the-top efficiency of anguish, nonetheless, got here from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

I’m undecided the way to describe Manchin anymore. He was a conservative Democrat who switched his registration to impartial earlier this yr, however he nonetheless caucuses with Senate Democrats. There was a quick second, hours after President Joe Biden introduced he’d exit the presidential race in July, the place phrase was that Manchin was excited about re-registering as a Democrat to hunt the Democratic presidential nomination. He didn’t. I’ve spent little to no time excited about who Manchin would endorse within the presidential race, as a result of I’m now not required to consider Manchin. He’s retiring on the finish of the yr.

Alas, although, Manchin made clear Tuesday that his assist is definitely not going to Harris, now that she has reiterated her 2022 assist for chipping away on the filibuster. Manchin has devoted a lot of his time throughout Biden’s presidency towards defending the filibuster, so we perceive why he’d snap into motion when a presidential nominee raises the topic.

However these quotes to CNN are such a hoot!

“Disgrace on her,” he lamented. “She is aware of the filibuster is the Holy Grail of democracy.” Does she??

He continued: “I believe that mainly can destroy our nation, and my nation is extra necessary to me than anybody individual or anybody individual’s ideology. … I believe it’s probably the most horrible factor.”

Jesus! It’s a parliamentary quirk that has turned “51” into “60,” man!

I Went to a Professional-Trump Christian Revival. It Fully Modified My Understanding of Jan. 6. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Has a New Plan to Paralyze the Vote Rely in a Important Swing State The Supreme Court docket Is Dealing with the Election In another way Than in 2020. Uh-Oh. Biden Simply Gave One of many Most Transferring Speeches of His Lengthy Political Profession

I imply, should you do imagine {that a} complete legislative filibuster is “the Holy Grail of democracy,” then it does observe that to pare it again, in any type, can be to “destroy our nation.” However it might—might—be that his premise is just a little over-the-top. (There are affordable defenses of the filibuster—after which there’s an outline of the filibuster as “the Holy Grail of democracy.”) Particularly as there are important democracy issues with Harris’ opponent that he might need to contemplate in evaluating his selection.

However there may be excellent news for Manchin, McConnell, and the remainder of the filibusterists. First, Republicans are favored to win management of the Senate, so this all turns into moot. (Except there’s unified Republican management of presidency, President Donald Trump once more calls for Republicans get rid of the legislative filibuster, and we see what would-be Senate Majority Chief John Thune’s backbone is fabricated from.) Second, it could not truly be as much as a President Harris to curtail the filibuster. Democrats, in the event that they stored management of the Senate with 50 votes, must get one hundred pc of their caucus to associate with any change. Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema—additionally not a giant fan of Harris’ feedback!—have been the 2 greatest impediments to filibuster reform throughout Biden’s presidency. In a Harris presidency, don’t be stunned to see a brand new stick-in-the-mud emerge.