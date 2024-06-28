Vice President Kamala Harris visits Utah for campaign fundraiser

PARK CITY, Utah — Vice President Kamala Harris is in Utah Friday, visiting a house in Park Metropolis for a fundraiser.

The Deseret Information experiences Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will arrive on Air Power Two. The 2 will arrive round 2 p.m. and depart round 5 p.m.

Particulars about their visitors route weren’t launched for safety causes. Nonetheless, former Utah state senator Scott Howell, a Biden-Harris surrogate in Utah, warned Parley’s Canyon may be blocked off whereas Harris travels by way of the realm.

The vp’s go to comes the day after the primary presidential debate of the season, as many political analysts query President Joe Biden’s efficiency. Harris is prone to handle it and ease supporters’ minds on the fundraiser.

“Allow us to not determine the end result of who’s gonna change into President of america primarily based on a 90-minute debate,” Harris instructed ABC Information. “Let’s measure that call in opposition to the final three and a half years.”

That is the third Utah go to this election cycle for the mixed Biden-Harris marketing campaign. President Biden visited final August, and first girl Jill Biden got here in January. Each got here to Park Metropolis to fundraise. Thus far, knowledge from the Federal Elections Fee exhibits Utahns have donated greater than one million {dollars} to assist them.

Heather Peterson is a reporter and producer for KSL NewsRadio. She additionally produces Utah’s Midday Information.

Associated tales