JD Vance’s RNC speech; Biden positive for COVID : NPR

NPR’s senior political editor/correspondent Domenico Montanaro joins the e-newsletter right now to interrupt down Day 3 of the RNC:

Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Donald Trump’s vice presidential choose, has gained a fame in Washington as considered one of Trump’s staunchest and hardest-charging defenders. However that isn’t what America noticed throughout Vance’s speech Wednesday night time on the Republican Nationwide Conference. As an alternative, it acquired a wholesome dose of the Marine veteran’s softer aspect. Listed here are 4 takeaways from Vance’s speech and extra from Day 3 of the GOP conference:

This was Vance’s first date with America. Polls present half the nation does not have an opinion of Vance but, so he put the friendliest, most awe-struck model of himself ahead. That is nonetheless all about Donald Trump. Few folks, if anybody, vote for the VP choose. Vance clearly confirmed he was the subordinate on this ticket. Vance’s speech was focused at a common election viewers. He drew on his blue-collar roots in a swing state, essential to the election. Tone is one factor, however coverage is one other. Regardless of Vance’s attraction to union voters, Trump’s administration was closely anti-union, and Vance obtained low scores from union teams. In fact, the blue-collar attraction is much less about economics than it’s about tradition, the important thing to that being immigration. The person who units that coverage, whom everyone seems to be right here to see, Trump, takes the stage Thursday night time.

Tech billionaires like Elon Musk are main the cost to assist Vance. They view the 39-year-old former enterprise capitalist as a change agent on tax coverage, AI and crypto laws and the insurrection in opposition to their perceived "wokeism."

Trump and J.D. Vance say that many overseas conflicts haven't helped the U.S. On Morning Version, NPR worldwide correspondents Charles Maynes, John Ruwitch and Eyder Peralta talk about how a Trump-Vance overseas coverage resonates in overseas capitals.

Who's that five-member home band entertaining the RNC with dad jams? Here is what to learn about Sixwire.

Keep up-to-date with the 2024 Republican Nationwide Conference in Milwaukee with NPR's stay weblog.

The variety of investigations into the safety lapses main as much as Trump’s tried assassination at a Pennsylvania rally is rising by the day. Yesterday, Home Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) referred to as for Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign and introduced plans for a bipartisan activity pressure to probe the capturing.

🎧 The Secret Service is in disaster, NPR’s Claudia Grisales reviews on Up First. Cheatle’s testimony will probably be a high-stakes second for her and the company. Native officers in Butler, Pa., are anticipated to defend their officers and clarify how the Secret Service might have lapsed in planning. Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe tells Grisales his deputies went “above and past” earlier than and after the capturing to assist witnesses and help police in clearing close by buildings. He additionally says that an officer from Butler Township tried to confront the shooter on the roof however needed to flip again when the shooter aimed toward him. One other official stated they imagine this confrontation is what finally threw off the shooter’s plans.

President Biden has examined constructive for COVID whereas campaigning in Las Vegas. His signs are delicate, in response to the White Home. Biden will proceed his regular duties as he isolates at his residence in Delaware. The information comes at a time when his marketing campaign for reelection, age and psychological acuity are beneath scrutiny after a weak debate efficiency in opposition to Trump final month. Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff referred to as for Biden to drop out.

The 2024 Emmy nominations are out, and The Bear and Shogun dominated the ranks. When you really feel just like the Emmys simply occurred, you are not mistaken: the 2023 ceremony was pushed again to January of this yr because of the actors and writers strike. This yr’s winners is not going to be revealed till Sept. 15. Listed here are some key takeaways from the nominations and the total listing.

Deep dive

John Adams, the previous second president of the U.S., as soon as referred to as the vice presidency “essentially the most insignificant workplace.” Since then, it has developed right into a powerhouse function. For over a century, early vice presidents spent a lot of their time presiding over the Senate and concentrating on legislative issues. Now, they take a extra energetic function within the government department, serving as trusted aides to the president and representing the administration on key home and overseas coverage points. Here’s a nearer take a look at the vice presidency’s evolution:

➡️ Earlier than Adams was president, he was George Washington’s vp. He set the precedent for the transition from one place to the opposite. Since then, three sitting VPs have been elected president, in addition to two former vice presidents, together with Joe Biden.

He set the precedent for the transition from one place to the opposite. Since then, three sitting VPs have been elected president, in addition to two former vice presidents, together with Joe Biden. ➡️ The Structure grants the VP two official roles: to succeed the president in the event that they die, resign or are faraway from workplace, and to function president of the Senate and break any tied votes.

to succeed the president in the event that they die, resign or are faraway from workplace, and to function president of the Senate and break any tied votes. ➡️ Dwight Eisenhower made the primary massive change to the function throughout his presidency when he moved the workplace into the chief department. President Jimmy Carter elevated the place to its standing right now when he built-in his vp into the every day operations of the West Wing.

throughout his presidency when he moved the workplace into the chief department. President Jimmy Carter elevated the place to its standing right now when he built-in his vp into the every day operations of the West Wing. ➡️ Former Vice President Mike Pence famously used his function to face as much as Trump when he refused to dam the certification of the 2020 presidential election outcomes on Jan. 6, 2021.

when he refused to dam the certification of the 2020 presidential election outcomes on Jan. 6, 2021. ➡️ Kamala Harris grew to become the primary girl, the primary Black American and the primary South Asian American to carry the place in 2021. Throughout her time within the function, she has advocated for reproductive rights after the Supreme Courtroom’s Dobbs resolution. She additionally broke the file for essentially the most Senate deadlocks damaged by a U.S. vp when she solid her thirty second tie-breaking vote in December.

Image present

Kevin is a typical 18-year-old highschool scholar with desires of graduating, an necessary milestone for him ever since he left Mexico. His household immigrated to the U.S. after the cartel that managed his hometown murdered a member of the family. Kevin’s household feared they is perhaps subsequent. After a 4-month-long journey to security, a uncommon exemption to Title 42 allowed their entry into the U.S. legally. Two years after petitioning for asylum, his life hinges on a choose’s resolution of being granted asylum and the rising backlog of comparable circumstances. As he waits, Kevin honors his Mexican heritage as he celebrates his 18th birthday.

3 issues to know earlier than you go

