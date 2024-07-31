Former President Donald Trump to rally in Harrisburg as polls show close race against Kamala Harris in Pa.

HARRISBURG (WPVI) — Former President Donald Trump is bringing his re-election marketing campaign again to Pennsylvania Wednesday.

The GOP nominee will maintain an indoor rally on the New Holland Enviornment in Harrisburg.

Crowds started arriving on the Farm Present complicated Tuesday night for the previous president’s first rally again in Pennsylvania following his assassination try in Butler on July 13.

It would additionally mark Trump’s sixth go to to Pennsylvania this yr and his second go to to Harrisburg’s Farm Present Advanced.

The final go to to the complicated was for a February NRA conference.

There was a visible safety presence inside and outdoors the complicated.

This, after the previous Secret Service head referred to as the close to assassination probably the most important operational failure in a decade and urged Trump to carry indoor rallies.

He agreed, however then on Saturday, he switched gears and stated he would begin doing outside ones once more.

Motion Information spoke to some individuals who had been additionally on the rally in Butler, the place one man died and two others had been injured.

The go to comes with most polls displaying the race between him and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris stays tight.

A brand new survey of 600 probably Pennsylvania voters by Susquehanna Polling & Analysis places Harris in entrance by 4 share factors within the state.

Susquehanna was among the many most correct pollsters in Pennsylvania in 2020.

Trump’s VP nominee, JD Vance, got here out swinging Tuesday evening throughout marketing campaign stops in Nevada and Arizona.

Vance stated, if Harris is elected, she’s going to hand over management of America to unlawful immigrants.

Trump can even be addressing the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists convention Wednesday in Chicago.

Karen Attiah, the Washington Publish columnist who co-chaired the convention resigned, saying she was by no means consulted on the choice to have Trump converse to the NABJ. She takes problem along with his therapy of Black girls and White Home correspondents.