What time is President Biden’s press conference Thursday? How to watch

President Joe Biden is about to look in a press convention Thursday night, marking the tip of the 2024 NATO summit in Washington, D.C.

Biden introduced he would seem in a solo press convention throughout the NATO summit shortly after his efficiency within the June twenty seventh Presidential Debate sparked party-wide concern about his potential to beat Donald Trump in November or to serve in govt workplace for an additional four-year time period.

The solo convention is one in a handful of press appearances the President has made in response to calls to step down from these inside his occasion.

Right here’s the place, when, and why Texans ought to tune into the looks:

When is President Joe Biden’s press convention?

President Joe Biden is holding a reside press convention Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The place is President Joe Biden’s press convention at present?

Biden will probably be showing from the Walter E. Washington Conference Heart in Washington D.C.

Easy methods to watch President Joe Biden’s press convention: Time, TV channel, reside stream

The convention is scheduled for five:30 PM CT and will probably be streaming throughout main information websites and cable channels. The white home will even be reside streaming the press convention on YouTube.

What to anticipate from President Biden’s press convention Thursday

Whereas the convention is scheduled after NATO, and reporters will seemingly ask the president to debate the summit, the President may be requested to deal with issues about his health for workplace and in regards to the November election.

The president’s final solo information convention was eight months in the past, following a gathering with Chinese language President Xi Jinping in California. The convention lasted about 20 minutes, and Biden answered round a dozen questions.

Biden’s efficiency in choose press appearances over the previous two weeks has carried out little to assuage issues about his potential to win within the Fall.

After Democratic U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett turned the primary Democrat in Congress to publicly name for Biden to step down because the Democratic nominee on July 2, the president sat down for a solo interview with ABC Information’ George Stephanopoulos. Within the July fifth interview filmed in Wisconsin, Biden doubled down on his dedication to remaining the nominee. The president additionally declined to sit down for an impartial psychological acuity check, saying that his efficiency on the job was proof of his potential.

Whereas reactions to the Stephanopoulos interview had been extra constructive than public opinion after the presidential debate, democratic representatives and long-time supporters alike have continued to voice needs for a brand new nominee. On July 9th, Stephanopoulos was caught on video saying that he didn’t consider the president may serve for 4 extra years.

Doggett has since doubled down on the necessity for a brand new nominee throughout a gathering of Home Democrats, and former Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that the president ought to proceed to weigh his choices earlier than deciding to remain within the race.

In a precipitating second yesterday, long-term Democratic supporter George Clooney printed a New York Instances op-ed saying that Biden appeared incapable of successful in November throughout a fundraiser hosted three weeks in the past.

“This isn’t solely my opinion; that is the opinion of each senator and Congress member and governor who I’ve spoken with in non-public,” Clooney wrote within the essay. “Each single one, no matter what she or he is saying publicly.”

Biden, Harris visits to Texas to enchantment to voters

In trying to guarantee voters of his continued potential to serve, President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have each devoted consideration to their constituents in Texas.

Harris appeared in Dallas yesterday to ship a keynote speech at a gathering of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the primary intercollegiate traditionally African American sorority of which Harris was a member.

Biden is about to go to Austin on Monday for an official White Home journey to the LBJ Presidential Library and Museum, the place he’ll give a speech commemorating Lyndon B. Johnson’s signing the Civil Rights Act 60 years in the past. Although the occasion is closed to the general public, the speech will probably be livestreamed on YouTube beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Later that night, the President is scheduled to sit down down with NBC Information host Lester Holt for an interview.

Biden, who’s 81, has given traditionally few media appearances for a sitting president. The interview will probably be one in all about 160 throughout his time period, in comparison with Trump 468 from 2016-2020.