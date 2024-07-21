Barbra Streisand, Cher react to Joe Biden exiting presidential race

Hollywood was fast to react to the information that President Joe Biden was ending his bid for reelection and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Barbra Streisand, a Democratic supporter, wrote Sunday on X that “we should always be glad about his upholding of our democracy.” Whereas many paid tribute to Biden’s presidency, others questioned concerning the future.

Cher wrote on X that she was “tortured” as a result of she doesn’t consider the Democrats might win with out Biden. She stated it was time to assume “method outdoors the field” and proposed a break up ticket.

In latest weeks, a number of high-profile Hollywood names had begun calling for Biden to exit the race. Simply weeks after headlining a record-breaking fundraiser for the president’s reelection marketing campaign, George Clooney wrote a New York Instances opinion piece calling for Biden to finish his bid.

Clooney argued that the occasion ought to decide a brand new nominee, saying the method can be “messy” however “get up” voters within the occasion’s favor.

Others who attended or participated within the starry fundraiser in Los Angeles included Julia Roberts, Streisand, Jimmy Kimmel, former President Barack Obama, Jack Black, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kathryn Hahn and Jason Bateman.

Ralph, on Sunday, posted a photograph of herself and Harris writing “President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris!”

Listed below are some notable movie star reactions:

Barbra Streisand

“Joe Biden will go down in historical past as a person who completed vital achievements in his 4 12 months time period. We must always be glad about his upholding of our democracy.” — through a put up on X.

Cher

“In my coronary heart im tortured, As a result of I Don’t consider the Democrats Can win the Presidency With”Pres Biden” “Joe” whom I’ve Liked since we met in 2008. I Campaigned for him I consider ITS TIME 2 PASS THE BATON. TIME 4 DEMS 2 THINK “ WAY” OUTSIDE THE BOX. MAYBE EVEN A SPLIT TICKET.” — through posts on X.

Mark Hamill

“@JoeBiden has a document of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the workplace after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thanks on your service, Mr. President. It’s now our obligation as patriotic Individuals to elect the Democrat who will honor & additional your legacy.” — through a put up on X. The “Star Wars” star visited Biden within the Oval Workplace in Could, jokingly calling him “Joe-bi-Wan-Kenobi.”

George Takei

“I wish to honor our President @JoeBiden. He has served our nation admirably for many years, he’s an honest honorable man, a massively profitable president, and a patriot. Now allow us to unite behind @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump in November!” — through a put up on X.

Russell Model

“Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination after ending re-election bid. We’re in a wild world, mate.” — through a put up on X. Model lately stated voters ought to decide Trump over Biden.