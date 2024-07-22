Sen. Joe Manchin says he won’t run for president but calls for Democratic “mini primary” now that Biden’s out

Sen. Joe Manchin, the longtime West Virginia Democrat who just lately turned an impartial, advised “CBS Mornings” on Monday that he will not be working for president.

“I’m not going to be a candidate for president,” Manchin mentioned a day after President Biden dropped out of the race. “I’m a candidate for principally talking to the center of this nation.”

Manchin known as for Democrats to carry a “mini main” to “discover out if in case you have the strongest candidate,” however added that it now “appears to be predetermined by President Biden.”

Mr. Biden has thrown his help behind Vice President Kamala Harris, though he can’t appoint a nominee. Whereas many Democrats are already lining up behind Harris, a lot of outstanding members of the Democratic Occasion — together with leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries — haven’t but thrown their help behind her. If Harris will get help from get together leaders and delegates, she could possibly be nominated as quickly because the Democrats maintain their digital roll-call vote on Aug. 1.

If Democrats don’t line up behind a candidate, there could possibly be an open conference, during which a candidate can be chosen by delegates on the Democratic Nationwide Conference in Chicago.

Sen. Joe Manchin on “CBS Mornings,” July 22, 2024. CBS Information



Manchin instructed that Harris is just too far left, however he mentioned “let’s examine if she comes again.”

“You realize, an individual may be in a single place and make a change, or a path change,” Manchin mentioned. “I wish to see that path change. And let’s examine if that might occur. However until you’ve gotten a contested main, or some sort of contest, you are going to get what you’ve got received.”

Manchin, who’s not working for reelection to the Senate, has come out towards former President Donald Trump, though Trump may be very well-liked in his state. He insisted Monday that he’s not attempting to throw the election to Trump.

His tv appearances on Monday, he mentioned, are “principally me talking what I imagine in my coronary heart and I imagine 51% of us within the heart of this nation, which we name the smart moderates.”

Manchin praised Mr. Biden, who he served with within the Senate, saying he “all the time made good choices and the best choice, despite the fact that I’d agree or disagree.”

“We did it respectfully and might discuss by means of it, we name one another and we had been having good conversations and all the time counted on Joe making the best choice,” Manchin mentioned.

However Manchin mentioned he feels presidents ought to serve six-year phrases as an alternative of working for reelection after 4 years.

