Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Taylor, Dakota Not Together (Exclusive)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen have hit pause on their relationship, Us Weekly can verify.

Throughout an unique interview with Us, performed previous to the latest social media hypothesis about their standing, Taylor, 30, admitted that the twosome are going by way of a tough time after Dakota, 31, watched the present.

“I might say we’re engaged on issues, and I truly don’t know the place it goes with us from right here,” Taylor informed Us. “We aren’t absolutely collectively, however not absolutely performed. I don’t know what the longer term holds with him and I.”

An emotional Taylor confirmed to Us that she is “heartbroken,” including, “It’s only a lot. I’m attempting to manage.”

Whereas Taylor informed Us that she doesn’t remorse doing the present, Dakota was not glad along with his portrayal.

“He has a extremely good comfortable facet, and I really feel like that wasn’t proven on the present,” she defined. “He’s like, ‘I appear like this a—— to you whilst you’re pregnant, when that’s simply not the case of how I handled you the entire time. Sure, I did defend myself in [some] circumstances, however that’s not how I’m to you. I appear like this terrible individual after I’m not.’”

Taylor and Dakota obtained collectively months after she introduced her cut up from ex-husband Tate within the wake of their Mormon good friend group’s comfortable swinging scandal.

Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which started streaming on September 6, captured Taylor and Dakota studying they had been anticipating their first child collectively. She later suffered an ectopic being pregnant. In February 2023, Taylor was arrested for home violence after a drunk battle with Dakota, which was additionally captured on digicam.

Taylor was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of home violence within the presence of a kid, youngster abuse with harm and prison mischief after the incident. She pleaded responsible in August 2023 to aggravated assault, whereas the opposite 4 fees had been dismissed with prejudice, reaching a plea deal the next month.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives continued to doc Taylor and Dakota’s journey by selecting cameras up months after the arrest when she was pregnant with son Ever.

“I’m just about recognized from my headlines of ‘Swinger Mother.’ I imply, the arrest, sadly, was one other huge everywhere in the web. And so I might say these issues are fairly unfavorable — clearly the [arrest] however the swinger one was additionally not a superb factor I need to be recognized for the remainder of my life,” Taylor informed Us in a separate interview performed in August. “So, for the present, I actually needed them to see me and extra of me and my persona and a deeper stage. I really feel like I come off so totally different on-line than I truly am in a dialog. So I felt like this was my probability to inform my story and get a deeper look into who I’m.”

Taylor accused Dakota of not being sincere about any potential overlap between Taylor and different ladies he was seeing once they began relationship. After the sequence debuted, Taylor mentioned her and Dakota had been dedicated to a future collectively following the beginning of son Ever in March.

“I simply need to take my time with this time round, this [would be] my second marriage. It’ll be essential to me, and I don’t need to find yourself in one other scenario of being divorced,” Taylor defined to Us in August (earlier than the present began streaming). “So, I actually simply need all the things to be actually strong and have a basis of belief. And so I really feel like that takes time. I might love for that to be the top aim. However proper now, I believe constructing it as much as that’s the place I’m at.”

On the time, Taylor famous that neither she nor Dakota had seen what was captured of their relationship for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“I really feel like I’d’ve vented to my mother and been a bit harsh — and he’s very delicate — so I really feel prefer it may very well be loads tougher for him,” she added. “Additionally it may very well be triggering, too, to carry up these conversations. Particularly, I believe I’ve heard the [season] cliffhanger, in order that in itself stirs up some stuff. We’re doing good immediately, we’re going by way of work, so I actually hope that not an excessive amount of comes out.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is presently streaming on Hulu. For extra from the Taylor and the solid, choose up the brand new challenge of Us Weekly, on newsstands Wednesday.

