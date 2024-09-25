Big Brother’s Janelle Pierzina Recalls Diddy Being a ‘Cheap A–’

Large Brother alum Janelle Pierzina has labeled Sean “Diddy” Combs a “low-cost a–’ after allegedly serving him VIP bottle service in 2005.

Pierzina, 44, who appeared on 4 particular person seasons of the fact TV present, took to social media on Tuesday, September 24, to share a collection of since-deleted posts that detailed her interplay with Diddy, 54.

“In 2005 I did VIP bottle service,” Pierzina shared by way of X, in keeping with Distractify. “Diddy and his entourage have been in my part. The nightclub gave him like 20k in bottles freed from cost. I gave his desk nice service all evening. Diddy stiffed me on the tip. Utterly! Not solely is he a perv, he’s an affordable a–!’”

The outlet famous that Pierzina failed to supply any proof to substantiate her declare, nonetheless the fact star recalled her expertise in additional element.

She continued, “I’d additionally like so as to add he’s the one individual to by no means depart me a tip within the [six] years as a waitress,” she posted as a response to her authentic X put up. “DMX as soon as handed me $3,000 and mentioned, ‘I’m so sorry I want it was extra.’ Diddy sucks! He’s getting what’s coming to him now.”

Diddy was indicted on September 17 on expenses of racketeering conspiracy, intercourse trafficking by power, fraud or coercion and transportation to have interaction in prostitution. He pleaded not responsible earlier than being denied bail twice and is at the moment incarcerated at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits his trial.

Pierzina’s damning claims come after the rapper’s newest accuser, Thalia Graves, spoke out at a press convention on Tuesday concerning the emotional toll she’s endured after allegedly being assaulted by Diddy in 2001. Graves additionally accused Diddy’s bodyguard Joseph Sherman, often known as Large Joe, of raping her inside New York’s Unhealthy Boy Studios that yr.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Graves filed a lawsuit towards Diddy and Sherman, claiming that each males raped her.

“I’ve PTSD, despair and anxiousness. I’m emotionally scarred,” Graves mentioned throughout the press convention which was reported on by the New York Publish. “It has been arduous for me to belief others, kind wholesome relationships and even really feel secure in my very own pores and skin. Flashbacks, nightmares and intrusive ideas make me really feel prefer it’s a relentless wrestle.”

For his half, Sherman instructed the Every day Mail on Tuesday that he “doesn’t know” Graves and that her allegations are a “cash seize.” Diddy has but to touch upon the lawsuit.

Diddy’s 14-page indictment claimed that “Combs relied on the staff, sources and affect of the multifaceted enterprise empire that he led and managed — making a legal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and tried to have interaction in, amongst different crimes, intercourse trafficking, compelled labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

A number of the accusations made towards Diddy date again to 2009.

In case you or somebody you already know has been sexually assaulted, contact the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). https://www.rainn.org/