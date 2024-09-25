Johnny Depp and the Cast of ‘Modi’ Stir Up San Sebastian Film Festival

The forged of Johnny Depp‘s Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Insanity took to the San Sebastian pink carpet Tuesday night time to usher within the star’s second directorial function.

Depp — applauded by the viewers shortly earlier than the movie screened and given a standing ovation afterwards — was joined by Riccardo Scamarcio and Antonia Desplat on the Kursaal Theater on Spain’s northern coast for the world premiere of Modi, which follows three days within the lifetime of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

Additionally starring Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery, Luisa Ranieri, Ryan McParland and Al Pacino as artwork collector Maurice Gangnat, the film is backdropped by Paris in the midst of World Battle II because the painter and sculptor strives for recognition. Scamarcio options within the titular function whereas Desplat performs Modigliani’s companion of two years, Beatrice Hastings.

Reporters had been thrilled by Depp’s presence on the press convention earlier within the afternoon, although The Hollywood Reporter understands that 12 worldwide journalists deserted a deliberate junket with Depp and the forged over points with entry to the director.

It was on the presser that Depp likened his bumpy life to Modigliani’s, referencing the authorized frenzy and defamation trial after his public break up from actress Amber Heard: “I’m certain we are able to say that I’ve been by means of quite a lot of issues right here and there. Perhaps yours didn’t flip right into a cleaning soap opera,” he stated. “I imply, actually, televised.”

Depp additionally revealed that it was Pacino who urged the actor to helm the movie: “When Pacino speaks, it’s essential to hear.” Elsewhere, the forged informed THR that “Hollywood wants Johnny Depp.” Scamarcio stated of the star’s return to showbiz after years of controversy: “He’s the nicest, the kindness, the sweetest man I’ve ever labored with in my life. The trade, I feel, needs to be very cautious.”

Modi releases in theaters in Italy on Dec. 5, although a launch date within the U.S. is but to be confirmed. It strains up alongside one in all San Sebastian’s glitziest fests ever, with Cate Blanchett, Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh among the many stars showing or debuting movies right here.

THR‘s contributing movie critic Leslie Felperin writes in her evaluate of Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Insanity: “Scamarcio is nearly charismatic sufficient to carry consideration, however Modi’s trajectory right here — a countdown over just a few days as he waits to pitch to famed collector Gangnat — doesn’t take us terribly far in the direction of understanding what makes him tick and even why we must always care.”

San Sebastian Movie Pageant runs from Sept. 20-28.