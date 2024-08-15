Kylian Mbappé says Real Madrid have ‘no limit’ after Super Cup

Kylian Mbappé mentioned there’s “no restrict” to what number of objectives he and Actual Madrid can rating this season, after getting off the mark in his debut because the membership lifted the UEFA Tremendous Cup with a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

After a decent first half in Warsaw, Poland, Federico Valverde opened the scoring within the 59th minute, changing Vinícius Júnior’s cross, earlier than Mbappé scored his first Madrid purpose 9 minutes later from a slick attacking transfer involving Rodrygo , Vinícius and Jude Bellingham.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

“We’re at Actual Madrid, we’ve got no restrict, I’ve no restrict,” Mbappé informed Movistar after the match on Wednesday when he was requested whether or not 50 objectives was a practical goal for him this season. “If I can rating 50 objectives, it is 50. However crucial factor is to win and enhance as a staff, as a result of we’ll win as a staff.”

Mbappé joined Madrid on a free switch from Paris Saint-Germain this summer season, signing a five-year contract and ending a long-running, high-profile switch saga.

The France worldwide began the Tremendous Cup recreation — which pitted the winners of final season’s Champions League, Madrid, in opposition to the Europa League winners, Italy’s Atalanta — and performed as a central striker, only a week after becoming a member of up along with his new teammates for preseason coaching.

“An excellent evening,” Mbappé mentioned. “I have been ready for this second a very long time, to play on this shirt, with this badge, for these followers. It is a terrific second for me.

“Successful a trophy is essential, we all know that [at Madrid] we at all times should win. I am very blissful, for positive with the purpose, for a ahead like me, being decisive in my first recreation, however extra importantly it is a pleasure to play.”

Madrid lined up with Brazilians Vinícius and Rodrygo both aspect of Mbappé, and Bellingham behind him, in an attacking aspect picked by coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Actual Madrid gamers have fun after successful the UEFA Tremendous Cup. Getty Photographs

“They’re two nice gamers,” Mbappé mentioned, when requested about Vinícius and Bellingham, who mixed to arrange his purpose. “However right here we’ve got the very best in each place. I am blissful to play with the whole squad we’ve got; we’ll enhance for positive, me to start with, however at present is a constructive step.”

“They deserve it,” midfielder Valverde mentioned, when requested in regards to the attacking unit. “Let’s hope we are able to take pleasure in a number of video games like at present. They will take pleasure in themselves and play properly, and us additional again will run for them!”

Bellingham was chosen as the sport’s MVP, and described Mbappé as “superb” when he spoke to media after the sport.

“I believed [Mbappé] was superb earlier than,” Bellingham mentioned. “Now I’ve received the prospect to play with him and see the small print a bit of bit nearer: the velocity, the standard, the work with out the ball, the way in which he’s as a pacesetter, he communicates.

“I am unable to converse extremely sufficient of him. Individuals have been speaking about him coming right here for a very long time and it looks like he is been right here for some time. He is fitted proper in.”

Ancelotti admitted it took time for the brand new teammates to settle in throughout a sluggish begin to the match, however after that he mentioned his staff discovered the steadiness it was on the lookout for.

“[Mbappé] has the standard to attain a number of objectives,” Ancelotti mentioned. “We’ve got to search for steadiness as a staff. Immediately we had it. Within the first half, our stage of play wasn’t spectacular, however the staff had a very good recreation on the again.

“We suffered a bit within the first half as a result of Atalanta press rather a lot, they’re excellent defensively. Within the first half, they received extra duels than us. Within the second half, we had more room up entrance. And clearly in area, Rodrygo, Vinícius and Mbappé are very harmful.”

Madrid start the defence of their LaLiga title on Sunday away to Mallorca.