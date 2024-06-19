Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum Relationship Speculation Ramps Up After She Appears Pregnant at NBA Finals

Ella Mai‘s romance hypothesis with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum simply went up one other notch, after she was noticed on the NBA Finals showing to look pregnant whereas carrying his jersey.

Video circulating on social media reveals the GRAMMY winner strolling the bowels of TD Backyard on Monday evening after the Celtics dispatched the Dallas Mavericks, 106-88, in Sport 5 of the NBA Finals to win the franchise’s 18th NBA title, essentially the most of any franchise.

Within the clip, Mai walks the hallway and waves at a participant. It seems they’re about to hug earlier than the video cuts off, however not earlier than you’ll be able to see the “Boo’d Up” songstress flip round to reveal what appears to be her rising stomach. Within the video, Mai can be seen carrying Tatum’s No. 0 residence Celtics jersey.

There’s additionally one other video on social media making the rounds, which gives a a lot nearer have a look at Mai once more carrying Tatum’s jersey at an after-party. In plain view, you’ll be able to see Mai seems to be pregnant.

ET has reached out to Mai’s rep for remark.

For a while now there’s been hypothesis that Mai and the Celtics’ 6-foot-8 energy ahead have carried on a romantic relationship, although neither have stated a peep.

In reality, ET spoke with Mai again in February 2023, and he or she performed it very coy in the case of relationships — platonic or in any other case. And as a lot as she’s prepared to share comes through her music, like in 2022’s “Cover” from her Coronary heart on My Sleeve album, on which she alludes to discovering love in her life with lyrics like “Arduous to elucidate / The kind of methods I really feel, you caught on my mind” and “You give me emotions / so many emotions / What a shock / Who knew I would ever discover / So many emotions / Some I can not point out / Who knew I would discover a place to cover?” She additionally belts out, “Needn’t inform the entire world about you / I already consider I discovered you.”

“I feel it has been tremendous vital to me and I feel as artists … we share a variety of ourselves already within the music,” she defined about why she stays so non-public. “Even sitting down and speaking to you which of them is tremendous enjoyable, however I feel there’s at all times a bit of me that desires to maintain one thing to myself, you recognize? I feel particularly in relationships — whether or not it is household, whether or not it is mates, whether or not it is romantically — these relationships are exhausting sufficient to maintain with out everyone understanding your small business.”

RELATED CONTENT: