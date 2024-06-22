Country legend Willie Nelson will miss two North Carolina shows, says he’s ‘not feeling well’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Nation music legend Willie Nelson will miss two performances in North Carolina this weekend on account of well being issues.

Nelson, 91, didn’t take the stage Friday night time in Georgia for the primary present of the Outlaw Music Pageant Tour. He’s a tour headliner.

His group launched an announcement on Instagram, saying partly:

“We remorse to tell you that Willie Nelson just isn’t feeling effectively and, per physician’s orders, has been suggested to relaxation for the following 4 days. He’s anticipated to make a fast restoration and be a part of the Outlaw Music Pageant Tour subsequent week. Within the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Household Band, together with a couple of friends, will carry out a particular set to incorporate Willie’s classics and different songs.”

The Outlaw Music Pageant Tour has a cease in Charlotte on Saturday night time and one in Raleigh on Sunday. The tour contains different legendary musicians, like Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

Nelson is predicted to rejoin them subsequent week.

The Outlaw Music Pageant Tour will wrap up on September 20 in Gilford, New Hampshire.