Video appears to show Nikola Jokic’s brother punching fan at Denver Nuggets game

A video that seems to point out one of many brothers of Nuggets star Nikola Jokic punching a fan after the workforce’s sport vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday has gone viral on social media.

A TikTok video posted following the sport at Ball Enviornment shows textual content that claims, “Jokic brothers going wild,” with a flushed-face emoji. It exhibits two males — recognized as Nikola Jokic’s brothers Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic — within the stands scrambling to get to a different man in a row beneath them. As somebody yells “beat him” and shouts an expletive, it seems that Strahinja Jokic punches the person sitting decrease within the stands.

It’s unclear what prompted the altercation Monday. In a single touch upon the TikTok video, an individual who was on the sport claimed to have seen the struggle and stated the fan who was punched had harassed Nikola Jokic’s spouse and baby, who had been additionally within the stands for the sport.

Denver Nuggets spokesman Nick O’Hayre, Kroenke Sports activities & Leisure spokesman Jim Mulvihill and the NBA didn’t return requests for touch upon Tuesday. The NBA confirmed to The Athletic that it was trying into the incident.

Earlier this 12 months, Kroenke Sports activities & Leisure banned a superfan from Denver Nuggets video games and revoked her season tickets over allegations that she grabbed a referee and hit a participant within the face. She is now suing Kroenke’s proprietor.

Denver Police Division spokesperson Jay Casillas stated on Tuesday afternoon that the company is conscious of the video from Monday’s sport, however the incident wasn’t reported to officers on the area or after the sport, and nobody has since come ahead to police as a sufferer of the assault.

“The division is trying into this incident, is actively working to establish the individual within the video who was struck, and encourages anybody who was concerned or witnessed this firsthand to contact the Denver Police Division,” Casillas wrote in an electronic mail.

Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic usually attend their youthful brother’s video games and are identified to get heated. Throughout one sport, a safety guard needed to restrain Strahinja Jokic after he turned offended at a referee.

In 2019, Strahinja Jokic was arrested in Denver over allegations that he choked and pushed a girl, and that he prevented her from calling 911. He pleaded responsible in 2020 and obtained a deferred sentence, that means the case could be dismissed if he adopted the phrases of his probation and didn’t commit one other crime earlier than Feb. 3, 2022.

