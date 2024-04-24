Connect with us

Video appears to show Nikola Jokic's brother punching fan at Denver Nuggets game

Published

11 seconds ago

on

A video that seems to point out one of many brothers of Nuggets star Nikola Jokic punching a fan after the workforce’s sport vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday has gone viral on social media.

A TikTok video posted following the sport at Ball Enviornment shows textual content that claims, “Jokic brothers going wild,” with a flushed-face emoji. It exhibits two males — recognized as Nikola Jokic’s brothers Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic — within the stands scrambling to get to a different man in a row beneath them. As somebody yells “beat him” and shouts an expletive, it seems that Strahinja Jokic punches the person sitting decrease within the stands.

