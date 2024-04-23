Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum, ex-Raider Darren Waller divorcing

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum and NFL tight finish Darren Waller are calling it quits after slightly greater than a yr of marriage.

On-line information present a joint petition for a “abstract decree of divorce” was filed in Clark County District Court docket on Tuesday. Submitting a joint petition means each spouses have agreed on all the things of their case.

on social media apparently confirming the cut up.

“I am devastated. I walked by fireplace for that man, however now I see it is time to go,” Plum wrote.

She didn’t give a purpose for the divorce.

“In the future I am going to share my story, immediately isn’t that day,” the assertion reads. “Thanks for the grace to course of my ache, to forgive and to maneuver ahead.”

The 2 wedded in March final yr. They don’t have any youngsters collectively, per court docket information.

Waller performed 5 seasons for the Raiders, together with their first three years in Las Vegas, and was named a Professional Bowler in 2020.

The crew traded him to the New York Giants final offseason simply days after the marriage, although his charitable basis has remained concerned within the Las Vegas neighborhood.

Plum was picked first general by the San Antonio Stars within the 2017 WNBA Draft. The franchise relocated to Las Vegas and rebranded because the Aces the next season.

A WNBA All-Star the final two seasons, she has gained two titles with the Aces and a gold medal within the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the U.S. 3×3 ladies’s basketball crew.