Minnesota state senator arrested on burglary charge

A Minnesota state senator has been arrested and charged with first-degree housebreaking, police say.

Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell was arrested after being discovered inside a house in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, almost 4 hours northwest of Woodbury, which she represents, Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd informed USA TODAY.

Mitchell, 49, was booked at Becker County Jail on Monday and was being held on the housebreaking cost, Todd stated.

Mitchell’s late father lived on the block, data present

At about 4:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a house owner reporting a housebreaking, Todd stated. Officers discovered a lady inside the house who police later recognized as Mitchell.

County property tax data present that in 2022 Mitchell’s stepmother and her late father lived on the block the place the suspected housebreaking occurred, the Star Tribune reported.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell serving her first time period

Mitchell was elected in 2022 and remains to be serving her first time period. Earlier than that, she was a TV meteorologist and an Air Nationwide Guard commander.

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Get together Caucus declined to remark however stated it was “conscious of the scenario,” CBS Information reported.

“The general public expects legislators to satisfy a excessive commonplace of conduct,” Republican Senate Minority Chief Mark Johnson stated in a press release to CBS Information. “As info comes out, we anticipate the implications to satisfy the actions, each within the court docket of regulation, and in her position on the Legislature.”