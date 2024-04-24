Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell, charged with burglary, says she was checking on loved one with Alzheimer’s

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A Minnesota state senator now faces fees in connection to a housebreaking at a Detroit Lakes house earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Becker County Lawyer’s Workplace charged 49-year-old Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, with first-degree housebreaking.

Based on police, officers have been known as at about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence off Granger Highway and Lengthy Avenue after the home-owner known as 911 to report a housebreaking in progress.

Police say Mitchell was discovered inside, arrested and booked into Becker County Jail.

She denied the allegations in an announcement posted Tuesday to her state senator’s Fb web page.

Mitchell says she was checking on member of the family with Alzheimer’s, not stealing

Within the Fb publish, Mitchell denied stealing something and mentioned she entered the house out of concern for an ailing member of the family.

Mitchell mentioned the incident has been a “true tragedy” for her household and says she hopes it may well “return to being a non-public matter.” She additionally thanked buddies and colleagues “of each events” for his or her help.

Learn Mitchell’s full assertion beneath:

Concerning the current information: Like so many households, mine is coping with the ache of watching a beloved one decline as a result of Alzheimer’s and related paranoia.

Over the weekend, I discovered of medical info which induced me grave concern and prompted me to examine on that member of the family. I entered a house I’ve come and gone from numerous instances up to now 20 years, the place my son even as soon as had his personal room. Sadly, I startled this shut relative, exacerbating paranoia, and I used to be accused of stealing, which I completely deny. Thanks to all my buddies (and colleagues of each events) for the sort phrases of help and for trusting my character even earlier than I had an opportunity to reply. This has been a real tragedy for our household and my hope is it may well return to being a non-public matter.

WCCO spoke Tuesday with Mitchell’s legal professional by cellphone. He mentioned he suggested her to not resign.

Mitchell burgled stepmother’s house to get deceased father’s issues, fees say

Based on the legal grievance, the house Mitchell is accused of burgling was her stepmother’s.

The stepmother known as police to report somebody had damaged into her house. When officers arrived, the suspect — later recognized as Mitchell — bumped into the basement.

Mitchell was sporting black clothes and a black hat when officers discovered her within the basement, in accordance with the grievance. They discovered a flashlight with a sock on it and a black backpack close by. The backpack contained two laptops, a cellphone, Tupperware and figuring out paperwork for Mitchell.

Investigators mentioned Mitchell advised them her father had just lately died and her stepmother would not speak to Mitchell or different members of the family.

“I used to be simply attempting to get a few my dad’s issues since you would not speak to me anymore,” Mitchell mentioned to her stepmother throughout her arrest, in accordance with the grievance.

The objects Mitchell sought have been “footage, a flannel shirt, ashes, and different objects of sentimental worth,” the grievance states.

Mitchell allegedly gave the identical motive to police, additionally saying she had “simply gotten into the home.”

“Clearly I am not good at this,” she mentioned, in accordance with investigators, including, “I do know I did one thing unhealthy.”

Investigators mentioned Mitchell acquired into the home by way of a basement window.

Police questioned Mitchell about one of many laptops present in her bag, which, when turned on, had the stepmother’s identify on it. She mentioned her stepmother had given it to her, which the stepmother denied.

Mitchell made her first court docket look Tuesday morning the place she was launched from custody with circumstances. These circumstances embody, amongst others, remaining law-abiding and making all future court docket appearances.

Her subsequent court docket listening to is ready for June 10.

Lawmakers communicate out, calling for penalties

Mitchell is at the moment serving her first time period as a state senator. A spokesperson for the Senate DFL Caucus mentioned in an announcement Monday they’re “conscious of the state of affairs” however would not remark.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Chief Erin Murphy mentioned “the allegations towards Senator Mitchell are upsetting.”

“The habits alleged is way exterior the character she has established within the Senate and in her distinguished profession within the army,” Murphy mentioned. “We imagine in due course of, and Senator Mitchell has the fitting to a full protection of her case in court docket. Within the coming days and weeks, Senator Mitchell should even have critical and troublesome conversations together with her colleagues, constituents and household.”

Senate Minority Chief Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, mentioned in an announcement Mitchell’s alleged actions require her resignation.

“I perceive the troublesome state of affairs her household is dealing with, nonetheless the actions taken by Sen. Mitchell are disturbing,” Johnson mentioned. “The grievance launched by the Becker County Lawyer lays out the case of an individual who took in depth preparation to burglarize a member of the family’s house. This habits is unbecoming of a member of the Legislature and he or she must resign from the Senate instantly.”

Mitchell, who has additionally been a TV meteorologist and a commander with the Air Nationwide Guard, was elected in 2022 and is within the midst of her first time period.

