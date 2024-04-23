Kelsey Plum, Darren Waller file for divorce after one year of marriage

Two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum and New York Giants tight finish Darren Waller have filed for divorce after one 12 months of marriage, based on on-line information filed in Clark County, Las Vegas.

Plum, an All-Star guard for the Las Vegas Aces, and Waller filed a joint petition for divorce on Tuesday. Plum posted a message on social media Tuesday that seems to be in regards to the divorce.

“I am devastated. I walked by means of hearth for that man, however now I see it is time to go,” she wrote. “God has given me an unbelievable life, and I am actually so grateful for the profound love from my household and pals.

“In the future I will share my story, right this moment shouldn’t be that day. Thanks for the grace to course of my ache, to forgive and transfer ahead. At present and on a regular basis I’ll proceed to decide on pleasure. A lot love KP.”

Waller hasn’t commented on social media.

The couple introduced they obtained married in March 2023, when Waller was nonetheless a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. With Plum enjoying for the Aces, they had been probably the most outstanding {couples} in Las Vegas’ sports activities. Shortly afterward, Waller was traded to New York.

The No. 1 choose within the 2017 WNBA draft, Plum has been with the Aces since they relocated from San Antonio, and he or she is a starter on a group that has received back-to-back league championships. She additionally received gold within the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a part of the 3×3 ladies’s basketball group.

Plum and the Aces open the 2024 WNBA season in Las Vegas with a Tuesday, Might 14 sport towards the Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2).

Waller was a 2020 Professional Bowler, and he performed in 12 video games for the Giants final season with 52 catches for 552 yards and a landing.