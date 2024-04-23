Connect with us

Kelsey Plum, Darren Waller file for divorce after one year of marriage

Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders attend the inaugural IX Awards at Allegiant Stadium on June 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum and New York Giants tight finish Darren Waller have filed for divorce after one 12 months of marriage, based on on-line information filed in Clark County, Las Vegas.

Plum, an All-Star guard for the Las Vegas Aces, and Waller filed a joint petition for divorce on Tuesday. Plum posted a message on social media Tuesday that seems to be in regards to the divorce.

“I am devastated. I walked by means of hearth for that man, however now I see it is time to go,” she wrote. “God has given me an unbelievable life, and I am actually so grateful for the profound love from my household and pals.

“In the future I will share my story, right this moment shouldn’t be that day. Thanks for the grace to course of my ache, to forgive and transfer ahead. At present and on a regular basis I’ll proceed to decide on pleasure. A lot love KP.”

