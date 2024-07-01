UFC 303 results: Diego Lopes beats ballsy Dan Ige in impromptu co-main event

Lower than 5 hours earlier than he stepped within the cage Saturday, Dan Ige had no clue he’d be preventing in entrance of 20,000 individuals that very same evening.
Whereas Ige’s shock entry into the UFC 303 co-main occasion will eternally be often called one thing of a legend, the historical past books will present Diego Lopes was the victor by unanimous resolution (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
The argument might be made there have been no losers, nonetheless. Ige (18-8 MMA, 10-7 UFC) changed an in poor health Brian Ortega 4 hours earlier than the occasion. A particular weigh-in was held earlier than the bout was contested at 165 kilos at T-Cellular Area in Las Vegas.
When Lopes (24-6 MMA, 3-1 UFC) confirmed off highly effective hanging in Spherical 1 earlier than he dragged the combat to the canvas with submission makes an attempt. Spherical 2 was extra of the identical as Ige struggled to get the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt off him.
In Spherical 3, nonetheless, Ige got here on robust. His cardio went additional than Lopes’, who appeared to put on down because the spherical progressed. Ige acquired on prime of Lopes towards the tip of the combat and landed just a few ground-and-pound photographs earlier than the bell.
After the combat, the combatants embraced and walked over to UFC CEO Dana White. Throughout their in-cage interviews, each males known as for a spot on the upcoming UFC 306 card at Sphere in Las Vegas.
With the victory, Lopes continues his tear via the promotion’s pack of top-ranked featherweights. Previous to Saturday’s win, he completed Sodiq Yusuff by an 89-second TKO at UFC 300.
Ige had a three-fight profitable streak snapped with the defeat. Previous to his acceptance of Saturday’s co-main occasion, Ige was in preparation for a July 20 bout vs. Jose Marsical.
Up-to-the-minute UFC 303 outcomes embrace:
-
Diego Lopes def. Dan Ige by way of unanimous resolution (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
-
Roman Dolidze def. Anthony Smith by way of by way of unanimous resolution (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
-
Macy Chiasson def. Mayra Bueno Silva by way of TKO (physician’s stoppage, reduce) – Spherical 2, 1:58
-
Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Web page
-
Joe Pyfer def. Marc-Andre Barriault by way of knockout (punches) – Spherical 1, 1:25
-
Andre Fili def. Cub Swanson by way of unanimous resolution (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
-
Jean Silva def. Charles Jourdain by way of knockout (punch) – Spherical 2, 1:22
-
Payton Talbott def. Yanis Ghemmouri by way of knockout (punches) – Spherical 1, 0:19
-
Gillian Robertson def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez by way of unanimous resolution (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
-
Martin Buday def. Andrei Arlovski by way of cut up resolution (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
-
Rei Tsuruya def. Carlos Hernandez by way of unanimous resolution (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
-
Vinicius Oliveira def. Ricky Simon by way of unanimous resolution (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
For extra on the cardboard, go to MMA Junkie’s occasion hub for UFC 303.
