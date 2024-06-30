Diego Lopes vs. Dan Ige Historic UFC 303 Fight Booked After Brian Ortega Withdraws | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC through Getty Pictures

In a historic second for the UFC, Dan Ige is stepping in to battle Diego Lopes within the UFC 303 co-main occasion after Brian Ortega withdrew simply hours earlier than the battle as a result of sickness.

The promotion introduced the transfer after UFC insider Ariel Helwani reported {that a} battle between Lopes and Ige was within the works relatively than the scheduled occasion of Lopes vs. Ortega.

“That is the s–t legends are fabricated from,” UFC president Dana White stated of the newly-booked battle.

Helwani also noted that Ige did not weigh in yesterday, so the last-minute switch was highly unprecedented.

According to Helwani, Ige’s group obtained phrase of the tried change round 7:30 p.m. ET, about 4 hours forward of when he would want to battle.

Shortly after his authentic report, Helwani stated that Ige was within the enviornment and related events stated “they really feel assured” the battle would occur.

With the battle being a monumental second in UFC historical past, a number of fighters have been fast to react, together with Sean O’Malley:

The lightweight fight between Lopes and Ortega was a co-main card event, making the unprecedented turnaround time even more baffling. As Helwani famous, last-minute replacements have occurred in mid-card bouts, however are uncommon amongst fights of such magnitude.

Ortega got here into the weekend seeking to win a second consecutive battle after beating Yair Rodríguez at UFC Combat Night time in February. Lopes has received three consecutive fights, his newest coming in opposition to Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300 in April.