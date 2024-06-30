Ian Machado Garry Remains Undefeated at UFC 303

It wasn’t fairly, however Ian Machado Garry prolonged his undefeated streak.
In an attention-grabbing stylistic matchup, Garry defeated Michael “Venom” Web page by unanimous determination in a welterweight bout that opened the UFC 303 foremost card. It was Garry’s wrestling and grappling that had been the distinction, because the unorthodox Web page was, by far, the simpler striker.
The query relating to Garry was how he would reply to stress. Geoff Neal examined him in his final bout, however Neal just isn’t fairly at Web page’s caliber. Garry (15-0) gained the combat by forcing Web page (22-3) into positions the place he didn’t need to be, and ones he couldn’t escape.
The primary spherical was full domination for Garry, who compelled Web page to the bottom after which seized management of his again. He gained the spherical, doing all the pieces essential except getting a end.
Web page opened the second spherical by gorgeous Garry with a proper hand. Using his elite pace, Web page landed higher pictures and, clearly, managed the combat at any time when the 2 had been standing. Garry had Web page on the bottom, however he was unable to place him in any kind of hazard. Protecting area and distance is Web page’s specialty, however the third was determined by which the judges deemed simpler: Web page’s putting or Garry taking Web page’s again, and the judges most popular the management time from Garry.
Garry just isn’t fairly on the welterweight title degree, however this victory helps ahead his trajectory in that course.