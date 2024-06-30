Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC 303

Ian Machado Garry and Michael Web page meet Saturday on the principle card of UFC 303 from T-Cellular Area in Las Vegas. Take a look at this fast breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Final occasion: 3-2

UFC principal playing cards, 2024: 52-49-2

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Web page UFC 303 preview

Garry vs. Web page is being described as a “pivotal” struggle within the UFC welterweight division, which it most actually is, however will or not it’s thrilling? That is still to be seen, however the matchup of ranked 170 pounders has its share of doubters. … Garry will step into the cage nonetheless undefeated after beating Geoff Neal this previous February, but it surely was something however an announcement victory because it lacked motion and failed to satisfy the massive Conor McGregor-style of trash speak Garry delivers. … Web page, a former Bellator title challenger, received his UFC tenure off to a strong begin with a one-sided unanimous determination win over Kevin Holland, however even that efficiency left followers wanting extra.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Web page UFC 303 professional decide, prediction

Regardless of having an ideal main-card opener like Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili booked for this exact same occasion, the UFC matchmakers proceed to sully Joe Silva’s reminiscence and his surefire technique of kicking off principal playing cards with light-weight or featherweight fights.

Though this welterweight choice between Garry and Web page is undeniably an intriguing and essential contest, I’m undecided it’s going to ship the motion that some predict.

I hope I’m improper provided that I’m a fan of each fighters, I simply suspect the size parity – coupled with Web page’s countering sensibilities – provides us all of the makings for a high-level staring contest.

Garry will get quite a lot of hate for his persona, however I consider he’s a gifted fighter who has a decently excessive ceiling on this division. And although I don’t disagree with Garry being favored on this spot, I’ve a sneaky suspicion that Web page might be a stylistic nightmare contemplating the shortage of counter strikers we’ve seen him face.

For that motive, I’ll take a flier on MVP to snake-charm each Garry and the cageside judges en path to a choice win.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Web page UFC 303 odds

The oddsmakers and the general public are siding with the youthful get together, itemizing Garry (-162) and Web page (+126) by way of FanDuel.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Web page UFC 303 begin time, the way to watch

As the principle card opener, Garry and Web page are anticipated to make their walks to the cage at roughly 10:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. native time in Las Vegas). The struggle streams reside on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

For extra on the cardboard, go to MMA Junkie’s occasion hub for UFC 303.

Story initially appeared on MMA Junkie