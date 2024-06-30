Dan Ige replaces Brian Ortega in shocking 11th-hour UFC 303 co-main event change vs. Diego Lopes

Don’t fear, Dan Ige (and Diego Lopes) saved the day.

On hours’ discover, Ige (18-7 MMA, 10-6 UFC) stepped into the UFC 303 co-main occasion, in what might be the shortest-notice struggle within the promotion’s fashionable period.

Not even anticipated to compete on the cardboard, Ige now faces Lopes (24-6 MMA, 3-1 UFC) at Saturday’s occasion at T-Cell Enviornment in Las Vegas.

Ige replaces Brian Ortega, who withdrew from the bout attributable to sickness. The bout will happen at a catchweight of 165 kilos. Ige weighed in at 164.5 kilos, proven on the ESPN prelim broadcast. Lopes, although he was contracted to struggle at 145 kilos, obtained moved to 155 … and now 165.

The change was introduced shortly earlier than the principle card broadcast.

A number of events concerned together with the 2 fighters, Ige’s coach Eric Nicksick, of Xtreme Couture, and Lopes’ supervisor Jason Home, of Iridium Sports activities Company, cryptically alluded to the change.

The unique matchup between Lopes and Ortega was booked on quick discover and first scheduled for featherweight. It shifted to light-weight forward of Friday’s official weigh-ins attributable to Ortega’s incapability to make weight.

With the change, the UFC 303 struggle card contains:

Champion Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Dan Ige vs. Diego Lopes

Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Web page

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer

Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

Jean Silva def. Charles Jourdain by way of knockout (punch) – Spherical 2, 1:22

Payton Talbott def. Yanis Ghemmouri by way of knockout (punches) – Spherical 1, 0:19

Gillian Robertson def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez by way of unanimous resolution (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Martin Buday def. Andrei Arlovski by way of break up resolution (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Rei Tsuruya def. Carlos Hernandez by way of unanimous resolution (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Vinicius Oliveira def. Ricky Simon by way of unanimous resolution (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

For extra on the cardboard, go to MMA Junkie’s occasion hub for UFC 303.

