Tyla Performs ‘Jump’ With Gunna, Skillibeng at BET Awards: Watch

Tyla carried out “Bounce” throughout the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday. The South African singer has had a stellar Sunday evening, having received Finest New Artist and Finest Worldwide Act previous to her set.

Tonight’s Finest Worldwide Act winner has captured our hearts with their distinctive sound, highly effective performances, and plain presence. Congratulations Tyla! ✨ pic.twitter.com/FR72ysQoLA — BET (@BET) July 1, 2024

She was up towards Sexyy Redd, October London, Fridayy, Bossmon Dlow, Ayra Starr, 4Batz, and 41 for Finest New Artist. The award was introduced by a reunited A Totally different World solid.

Throughout Tyla’s acceptance speech for Finest New Artist, she shouted out considered one of her favorites whom she competed with for the award. “Firstly, I really like Sexyy Redd. Oh my gosh, I can’t I really like her a lot,” Tyla mentioned. “I simply need to dedicate this one to Africa. You understand, I need to dedicate this one to all of the African superstars earlier than me that didn’t get these alternatives that I’m getting. Yeah, it’s simply wonderful. And Africa to the world guys!”

Following her acceptance speeches for the 2 awards, she carried out “Bounce,” which included Gunna and Skillibeng dropping their verses from the collaborative tune, which seems on Tyla’s debut self-titled album; dancers in tiger fits; performers on stilts; and an elephant statue.

Trending

Rolling Stone‘s overview of Tyla, which arrived in March, mentioned of the album, “It illustrates the perpetual problem of turning dance music euphoria into pop euphoria… Tyla’s debut, positive to be on repeat at higher houseparties this yr, exhibits she’s as much as the problem; amapiano most likely couldn’t ask for a simpler ambassador.”

The Johannesburg native was additionally up for Finest Feminine R&B/Pop Artist (which SZA received) and Viewer’s Selection Award for “Water” on the BET Awards.