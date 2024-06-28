South African researchers test use of nuclear technology to curb rhino poaching

MOKOPANE, South Africa (AP) — Researchers in South Africa have injected radioactive materials into the horns of 20 rhinos as a part of a analysis undertaking geared toward decreasing poaching.

The thought is that radiation detectors already in place at nationwide borders would detect the horns and assist authorities arrest poachers and traffickers.

The analysis, which has included the participation of veterinarians and nuclear consultants, begins with the animal being tranquilized earlier than a gap is drilled into its horn and the nuclear materials rigorously inserted. This week, researchers on the College of the Witwatersrand ‘s Radiation and Well being Physics Unit in South Africa injected 20 reside rhinos with these isotopes. They hope the method could be replicated to avoid wasting different wild species susceptible to poaching — like elephants and pangolins.

“We’re doing this as a result of it makes it considerably simpler to intercept these horns as they’re being trafficked over worldwide borders, as a result of there’s a international community of radiation displays which were designed to stop nuclear terrorism,” mentioned Professor James Larkin, who heads the undertaking. “And we’re piggybacking on the again of that.”

In line with figures by the Worldwide Union for Conservation of Nature, a world conservation physique, the worldwide rhino inhabitants stood at round 500,000 originally of the twentieth century. It now stands at round 27,000 as a result of continued demand for rhino horns on the black market.

South Africa has the most important inhabitants of rhinos with an estimated 16,000, making it a hotspot with over 500 rhinos killed yearly.

The nation skilled a big decline in rhino poaching round 2020 on the top of the COVID-19 pandemic, however the numbers elevated when virus lockdown restrictions have been eased.

“We’ve acquired to do one thing new and one thing totally different to scale back poaching. You realize, you’ll see the figures they’ve already began going up,” mentioned Larkin. “Throughout Covid, all of them went down however publish Covid we are actually beginning to see these numbers go up once more.”

Whereas the concept has obtained assist from some within the business, the researchers have needed to bounce many moral hurdles posed by critics of their methodology.

Pelham Jones, chairperson of the Non-public Rhino House owners Affiliation, is among the many critics of the proposed methodology and doubts that it will successfully deter poachers and traffickers.

“(Poachers) have labored out different methods of transferring rhino horn in another country, out of the continent or off the continent, not via conventional border crossings,” he mentioned. “They bypass the border crossings as a result of they know that’s the space of the best threat of confiscation or interception.”

Professor Nithaya Chetty, dean of the science college at Witwatersrand, mentioned the dosage of the radioactivity may be very low and its potential adverse influence on the animal was examined extensively.