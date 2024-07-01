Tyla Performs ‘Jump’ With Gunna & Skillibeng at 2024 BET Awards: Watch

Tyla had everybody leaping from their seats throughout her efficiency of “Bounce” with Gunna and Skillibeng on the 2024 BET Awards Sunday night time (June 30).

4 ladies cleverly painted as completely different components of a tiger laid throughout the ground of a cage, swishing its “tail” (one lady’s painted arm) earlier than Skillibeng kicked off the efficiency together with his memorable “Unique gyal, you’re no reproduction (No)” intro. Tyla descended upon the stage in a rope swing and boldly entered the cage earlier than singing her viral lyric “They by no means had a fairly woman from Joburg. See me now, and that’s what they prefurrr.”

Gunna delivered his verse subsequent to an elephant statue earlier than Skilli re-entered the stage whereas being escorted by males on stilts that Tyla danced beneath.

After canceling her first headlining world tour and Coachella efficiency earlier this yr attributable to an damage, Tyla has picked up a number of efficiency gigs, together with Spotify Seashore at Cannes Lions and Afro Nation Portugal earlier this month. “Bounce” is the most recent single from her self-titled debut album, which was launched in March by way of FAX and Epic Data. It’s at the moment No. 19 on Rhythmic Airplay and No. 3 on U.S. Afrobeats Songs (charts dated June 29).

Nominated for 4 awards, Tyla has already taken residence two this night for greatest new artist and greatest worldwide act. She additionally scored nods for viewer’s selection award for her Billboard Sizzling 100 No. 7 smash “Water” and greatest feminine R&B/pop artist. Gunna can be up for 3 awards: greatest male hip-hop artist, album of the yr with A Present & A Curse and viewer’s selection award with “Fukumean.”

Watch Tyla’s efficiency on the 2024 BET Awards under: