BET Awards 2024: Will Smith performs new song, ‘You Can Make It’

Usher accepted the lifetime achievement award on the 2024 BET Awards — even when the celebrity mused it could be a bit early.

The Grammy winner stayed on his toes as a parade of artists carried out his hits — Infantile Gambino kicked it off with “U Don’t Need to Name,” joined by Keke Palmer, who took the lead on “You Make Me Wanna…” Coco Jones appeared within the viewers for a sultry rendition of “There Goes My Child,” serenading Usher and his spouse Jenn Goicoechea.

Summer season Walker hit the stage for “Good Good,” Tinashe did “Good & Sluggish,” Marsha Ambrosius tackled “Celebrity” and Chlöe carried out “Good Kisser.” Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét teamed up for “Dangerous Woman,” mirroring Usher and Beyoncé’s choreography from their efficiency of the track. Latto introduced the vitality for “Yeah!” In some methods, the homage underscored the ladies that carried a lot of the evening — dominating the performances.

After introductions by Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam, Usher accepted the award from music govt L.A. Reid.

“Getting right here has positively not been straightforward, nevertheless it has been price it,” Usher started his prolonged speech, reflecting on his profession, which has spanned over three a long time. He questioned the timing, saying, “I’m nonetheless operating and gunning and I nonetheless love this (expletive) like I did once I was 8 years outdated,” he stated.

A lot of his speech couldn’t be heard to audiences at house as a result of it was censored.

“I forgive each one that had something to say unfavourable about me as a result of it solely motivated me to be who I’m,” he stated at one level.

Earlier within the evening, Will Smith stood in a circle of fireside — joined by Fridayy and the gospel choir Sunday Service — to make the reside debut of his newest single, “You Can Make It.”

“I don’t know who wants this proper now,” Smith opened his set. “However I’m right here to let you know, you may make it.”

Mid-way by, Kirk Franklin joined, after which two rapped collectively. “No person will get a simple experience,” Smith, who’s within the midst of his comeback from slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars two years in the past, informed the room. “There may be knowledge in that fireplace. Dance in your darkest moments.”

The forthcoming presidential election was an enormous matter of dialog all through the present. After Infantile Gambino offered Killer Mike with the album of the 12 months award for “Michael,” the rapper used his acceptance speech to deal with his Grammys arrest and voting.

“Technically, I used to be not presupposed to be right here. I used to be put in handcuffs, and I used to be marched out of this constructing. However I need to let you know, take a look at God. ’Trigger I’m again, child. I’m again and I’m profitable,” he stated in his speech. Killer Mike was arrested on the Grammys earlier this 12 months over a bodily altercation he stated was attributable to an “over-zealous” safety guard; he was not charged over the incident.

“They going to let you know who we vote for is vital,” he continued his speech, “And it’s who we vote for on the massive stage. It’s vital, nevertheless it’s extra vital you recognize who your metropolis council individual is, who your prosecutor is.”

Megan Thee Stallion opened the present by rising from an egg — a metaphor for her a brand new musical rebirth — earlier than diving into with an brisk medley of her new singles “Hiss” and “Boa.”

“BET, The place my women at?” she stated, shouting out Monét and Jones within the crowd earlier than launching into “The place Them Ladies At” — a monitor that’s been a right away fan favourite since Friday’s launch of her third studio album, “Megan.”

Taraji P. Henson hosted the present on the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Her opening monologue was a efficiency, Henson rapping “It’s about us,” in a unfastened parody of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which he launched within the midst of his reignited feud with Drake.

“No beef in right here tonight,” she joked, “Can we are saying plant-based?”

Tyla, the Johannesburg , South African amapiano celebrity, received two honors on the present, beginning with greatest worldwide act.

Later within the evening, she’d take house the award for greatest new artist. “That is loopy,” she stated. “I simply need to dedicate this one to Africa.”

Monét, who earlier this 12 months received the Grammy for greatest new artist, made her BET debut and set a excessive bar for performances, condensing a full set into just a few minutes with three costume modifications and a pair of songs, “On My Mama” and “Alright.”

Then Sexyy Purple took the stage, performing her clean bed room ballad “U My Every part” earlier than shifting to a different stage and a dressing up change — tackling “Get It Sexyy” in entrance of an LED display depicting the White Home and dancers dressed just like the Secret Service.

The present took a tonal shift when VanVan and Heiress Harris, two baby rappers, their empowerment anthem “Be You” in a classroom set. Harris is the daughter of rapper T.I. and singer Tiny Harris.

Finest feminine R&B/pop artist went to SZA and greatest actress to Regina King, each of whom weren’t in attendance; the BET HER award went to Monét for “On My Mama.” She introduced her mom as much as settle for it.

Nation musician Tanner Adell introduced her “Buckle Bunny” and her new track, “Cowboy Break My Coronary heart.” GloRilla emerged from above, descending to affix her dancers for “Yeah Glo!” and “Wanna Be” — the latter of which noticed a shock look from Megan Thee Stallion. Shaboozey saved the nation coming with “A Bar Music (Tipsy)” and was joined by rapper J-Kwon, who seems on the monitor, creating an sudden and rewarding collaboration throughout genres.

Lauryn Hill closed the evening, starting with “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” going into “Misplaced Ones,” earlier than introducing her son YG Marley for his reggae tracks “Survival” and “Reward Jah In The Moonlight.” Better of all: Wyclef Jean appeared, and the trio — in entrance of a full-band — carried out Fugees’ “Fu-Gee-La.” Pras, the third member of Fugees, was not current. The rapper, who was accused in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies spanning two presidencies, was convicted in April.

