Nikola Jokic’s brother reportedly involved in fan altercation

DENVER — The NBA and Denver police are wanting into an incident wherein a person reported to be one of many brothers of Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was seen punching a fan after Denver’s buzzer-beating 101-99 victory over the Lakers within the NBA playoffs.

In movies shared by TMZ and different shops, the person is seen climbing over seats to confront one other particular person at Ball Enviornment, who he then punches within the face.

TMZ stated the altercation occurred Monday evening simply after the Nuggets accomplished their comeback from a 20-point deficit to take a 2-0 lead within the first-round collection.

An NBA spokesperson stated Tuesday that the league is wanting into the matter.

The Denver Police media relations unit stated in an e mail despatched to The Related Press that it’s investigating the incident, however stated it was not reported to the Denver Police on the enviornment or after the sport.

“Presently, nobody has come ahead as a sufferer of this incident,” the e-mail stated. “The Division is wanting into this incident, is actively working to establish the particular person within the video who was struck, and encourages anybody who was concerned or witnessed this firsthand to contact the Denver Police Division.”