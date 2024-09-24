Where Celebrities Went to College: Brad Pitt, Mindy Kaling, Meryl Streep,

Earlier than they have been award-winning entertainers, these stars have been determining their lives similar to the remainder of Us. Actors starting from Adam Sandler to Lisa Kudrow have been at one time school college students really questioning whether or not leisure was the trail for them. See the place your favourite celebrities did all of that deep eager about their future!

1. Reese Witherspoon

Faculty or College: Stanford College

What she studied: English Literature

What she mentioned about it: “After I utilized to Stanford, I used to be informed by a [male] school counselor, ‘You’re by no means gonna get in, don’t hassle. They don’t need you.’ I mentioned, ‘I’m going to attempt.’ And I received in! However I wouldn’t be the girl I’m if I hadn’t had that battle to beat.”

2. Jennifer Garner

Faculty or College: Denison College in Granville, Ohio

What she studied: Drama/Theater

What she mentioned about it: “I grew up realizing about it [Denison University] as a result of my greatest childhood buddy’s dad went to Denison. I didn’t take it critically till I obtained the brochure, which was very fairly. I made a decision to use proper on the deadline; I positively procrastinated (and I nonetheless do now). However I turned out to be fortunate.”

3. John Legend

Faculty or College: College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA

What he studied: English

What he mentioned about it: “I get to school, everybody else is round 18, I’m 16. I used to be all the time much less mature, much less relaxed, socially… I received into Harvard, Georgetown and Penn and determined to go to Penn.”

4. Brad Pitt

Faculty or College: College of Missouri in Columbia, MO

What he studied: Journalism

What he mentioned about it: “They’ve the most effective j-schools within the nation. It simply got here to the time of commencement and everybody… all my pals have been committing to jobs, and I simply realized I used to be not prepared for that but. I packed up my automotive. I didn’t graduate. I had two weeks left and I moved out to L.A.”

5. Adam Sandler

Faculty or College: New York College, Tisch College of the Arts

What he studied: Appearing

What he mentioned about it: “My brother mentioned to me after I was making use of for schools, I mentioned, ‘What ought to I research?’ He goes, ‘Why don’t you be an actor? You ought to be a comic.’ I mentioned, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, I’ll do this.’

6. Lisa Kudrow

Faculty or College: Vassar Faculty in Poughkeepsie, NY

What she studied: Biology

What she mentioned about it: “I needed to work onerous, as a result of I’m an fool and possibly had no enterprise going to this college,” Kudrow joked. “However I needed to research on a regular basis… I by no means did something, I had no concept there have been different issues you possibly can do [clubs, activities].”

7. Natalie Portman

Faculty or College: Harvard College in Cambridge, MA

What she studied: Psychology

What she mentioned about it: “After I received to Harvard simply after the discharge of Star Wars: Episode 1, I feared folks would assume I had gotten in only for being well-known, and never worthy of the mental rigor right here,” Portman defined in a speech at her alma mater. “I wasn’t sensible sufficient to be on this firm, that each time I opened my mouth, I must show that I wasn’t only a dumb actress.”

8. Meryl Streep

Faculty or College: Vassar Faculty

What she studied: Drama

What she mentioned about it: “One worth of a Vassar training is that it type of dooms you to a lifetime of consciousness … The Vassar conscience rings a bell in your head; it’s a name to motion in your coronary heart.”

9. Jessica Chastain

Faculty or College: The Julliard College in New York Metropolis

What she studied: Appearing

What she mentioned about it: “Each two years, [the Robin Williams scholarship] could be given to a pupil and it paid for all of my education, it paid for my housing… Yearly, you already know, I wrote a word to him to say, ‘thanks,’ and I by no means received to satisfy him.”

10. Mindy Kaling

Faculty or College: Dartmouth Faculty in Hanover, NH

What she studied: Playwriting

What she mentioned about it: “At Dartmouth Faculty… I wrote performs, I acted, I sang, I used to be the scholar newspaper cartoonist. I like to recommend going to school in the midst of nowhere. I received all the eye I may ever have needed. If I had gone to NYU, proper now I’d be the funniest paralegal in a regulation agency in Boston.”

11. John Krasinski

Faculty or College: Brown College in Windfall, RI

What he studied: English/Playwriting

What he mentioned about it: “I keep in mind instantly looking for my place, to discover a group, to seek out my folks. There was a second the place I even thought I’d attempt to play basketball right here. Don’t chortle but, don’t chortle but.”