Adam Sandler Gives Update on Netflix Sequel’s Shoot

Adam Sandler is giving an replace on filming for Blissful Gilmore 2, whereas additionally sharing a take a look at how a sure insider feels in regards to the newest model of the screenplay.

Sandler took to Instagram on Tuesday to put up a photograph of his bulldog Bagel stress-free on a duplicate of the script, which has the pooch’s identify printed on it. Two golf balls are close by, with Sandler including the caption, “Going good to this point.”

Kyle Newacheck is directing Netflix‘s sequel function that’s set to co-star Margaret Qualley and Dangerous Bunny, with Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald coming back from the primary movie. Moreover, Travis Kelce will make a cameo.

Specializing in Sandler’s titular unlikely golfer who turns into identified for his lengthy drives, the unique Blissful Gilmore hit theaters in February 1996 from Common Photos. The sports activities comedy was directed by Dennis Dugan, who’s an govt producer on the sequel.

Blissful Gilmore 2 started manufacturing in New Jersey on Sept. 9, which was Sandler’s 58th birthday. On that very same day, he appeared on ESPN 2’s ManningCast, hosted by Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.

“We simply began capturing that film at present,” Sandler advised the brothers and former NFL stars through the broadcast. “It was nice. It was enjoyable.” The actor additionally provided recommendation to Peyton Manning on how one can excellent his lead character’s signature operating method to his golf swing: “I’m going with a three-step or a four-step drop.”

Again in 2015, Dugan advised The Hollywood Reporter {that a} Blissful Gilmore sequel appeared unlikely to occur at the moment. Dugan stated again then of Sandler reprising his position, “I can’t think about he’d ever try this, nevertheless it’s Hollywood, so that you by no means say that’ll by no means occur.”