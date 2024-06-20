Young and the Restless This Week & Next Spoilers: Tucker Fakes It & Adam Has Second Thoughts

Within the upcoming weeks of The Younger and the Stressed, turbulence is ready to ensue. And main modifications are on the horizon for a number of households from June 17-28, 2024. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) proceed their energy wrestle. And Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) start plotting behind the scenes.

The CBS cleaning soap sees Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) travels to Paris to go to his sister, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), in a psychological hospital. He and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) maintain a gathering with Physician Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins). And it’s about Ashley’s situation. Concurrently, Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) seems to be on the point of a coronary heart assault throughout a name with Audra.

As Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have a good time their son Connor Newman’s (Judah Mackey) restoration. And Victor throws a wrench of their plans on The Younger and the Stressed.

The week concludes with a standalone episode celebrating Joshua Morrow’s 30 years enjoying Nick Newman. It will characteristic a bunch of flashbacks centering round Nick and Sharon Newman’s (Sharon Case) long-running love story. Amidst these plot shifts, viewers can anticipate loads of intrigue, drama, and sudden turns from 6/17-6/28/2024.

