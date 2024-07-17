Natalie Portman on How Rihanna Helped Her Get Through Divorce

Natalie Portman nonetheless can’t recover from her viral change with Rihanna at Paris Style Week, which got here at a much-needed time in her life.

On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar-winning actress opened up in regards to the memorable interplay, which noticed the Grammy-winning singer name Portman “one of many hottest bitches in Hollywood.”

“It was a tremendous expertise for me,” the Could December star mentioned. “I feel each lady going by means of a divorce ought to get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a foul bitch.” Portman filed for divorce from Benjamin Millepied, her Black Swan choreographer, in July 2023 after 11 years of marriage. They share two kids collectively.

After host Jimmy Fallon stood up and applauded, Portman added, “It was precisely what I wanted. … It was a formative second in my life.”

Within the viral video, the 2 stars are seen embracing after crossing paths exterior the Dior Haute Couture present in Paris in January. “I like you,” Portman informed Rihanna, who then responded, “I’m a fucking fan.”

The “Work” artist continued as Portman stood in shock, “You might be one of many hottest bitches in Hollywood perpetually. … I don’t get enthusiastic about anyone, however I fucking love you.”

The Girl within the Lake actress additionally recalled her unforgettable run-in with Rihanna throughout a latest look on the At the moment present.

“Hear, it’s the boldness increase of a lifetime,” Portman informed hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the time. “It was actually precisely what I wanted at that second in my life and he or she served it to me, and I’m perpetually grateful. I like her.”