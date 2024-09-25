QB Matthew Sluka to exit UNLV, says ‘representations’ not upheld

UNLV beginning quarterback Matthew Sluka mentioned he won’t play any extra video games this season for the undefeated Rebels, citing “sure representations” not being upheld by this system.

Sluka introduced his resolution in a social media publish late Tuesday night time and added that he’ll use his redshirt this 12 months.

“I dedicated to UNLV primarily based on sure representations that have been made to me, which weren’t upheld after I enrolled,” Sluka posted on X. “Regardless of discussions, it grew to become clear that these commitments wouldn’t be fulfilled sooner or later. I want my teammates the very best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of this system.”

Sluka didn’t element the explanations behind his resolution, however school athletes are actually routinely being paid for his or her title, picture and likeness by corporations or third-party organizations known as collectives, which serve a specific faculty’s athletes.

NCAA redshirt guidelines enable gamers to retain a 12 months of eligibility in the event that they play 4 or fewer video games in a season. Sluka, who performed 4 seasons (2020-23) at Holy Cross earlier than transferring to UNLV this previous offseason, nonetheless has another 12 months of eligibility that he may use at one other faculty subsequent season.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

NCAA guidelines don’t enable gamers to play for 2 faculties throughout the similar season.

UNLV is 3-0 for the primary time since 1984 and obtained 53 whole factors within the newest Related Press ballot, simply 16 factors behind No. 25 Boise State. The Rebels, who upset Kansas on the street in Week 3, additionally started the season with a victory towards Houston, making them 2-0 towards Large 12 groups and elevating hopes they may contend for a spot within the newly expanded 12-team School Soccer Playoff.

Sluka has accomplished 21 of 48 passes for 318 yards and 6 touchdowns with one interception this season, his first with the Rebels. The senior switch additionally has rushed 39 occasions for 286 yards and a rating.

Sluka spent the primary 4 years of his school profession at FCS program Holy Cross, the place he’s first in profession cross effectivity (147.4), second in profession dashing yards (3,583), second in profession dashing touchdowns (38), fifth in profession passing yards (5,916) and fifth in profession passing touchdowns (59). He rushed for an NCAA Division I quarterback report 330 yards in a loss to Lafayette in 2023.

Holy Cross reached the FCS playoffs in 2021 and 2022 with Sluka because the starter. After a training change at Holy Cross — head coach Bob Chesney left to take over at James Madison — Sluka additionally moved on.

In UNLV’s 23-20 upset victory at Kansas on Sept. 13, Sluka led the Rebels on an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Kylin James scoring on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 1:51 left. Sluka rushed for 113 yards within the sport.

With Sluka now out of the image, UNLV figures to show to both senior switch Hajj-Malik Williams or senior Cameron Friel as its beginning quarterback. The Rebels, who have been off final weekend, host Fresno State of their Mountain West Convention opener Saturday.

UNLV went 9-5 final season and performed for the MW championship, however the quarterback who led that workforce to this system’s greatest season in practically 40 years, Jayden Maiava, transferred to USC.

The Related Press contributed to this report.