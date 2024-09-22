NFL news: Caleb Williams gets 1st touchdown pass to Rome Odunze as Chicago Bears lose 16-21 against Colts in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Chicago Bears visited the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday, dropping with a remaining rating of 16-21.

In the course of the sport, quarterback Caleb Williams obtained his first ever landing move, connecting with fellow rookie and first-round draft decide huge receiver Rome Odunze.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click on right here to observe

Williams produced promising numbers in his third profession NFL begin. They got here with a disappointingly acquainted consequence Sunday for Chicago.

Whereas the No. 1 total draft topped the 300-yard mark for the primary time and obtained the Bears into the top zone twice with the primary two TD passes of his professional profession, Williams couldn’t full a fourth-quarter comeback try at Indianapolis, struggling his second straight defeat.

However Williams stays optimistic.

“Obtained our first two passing touchdowns of the 12 months, which clearly feels good,” Williams mentioned. “I believe the offensive identification is brewing. I believe it is lots nearer than it was the week earlier than or weeks earlier than, I believe it is proper there. I believe we had been one small element away on plenty of these performs and that features me.”

After final Sunday’s loss at Houston, the bruised and battered Williams hobbled off the sphere so sore that the consequences had been lingering three days later.

This time, he walked off the sphere, shortly passing individuals, his chin pointed up and with a glance that mentioned he was prepared to start out throughout subsequent week towards the Los Angeles Rams.

The first downside, to this point, for the Bears (1-2) continues to be move safety.

Whereas Williams was a strong 33 of 52 for 363 yards, all profession bests, and completed with a passer score of 80.8 – greater than double Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s 39.0 – the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner spent a lot of the sport working on the run. Once more.

The consequence: Williams threw two interceptions, misplaced a fumble, had a halftime heave batted down in the long run zone whereas getting sacked 4 instances, hit a complete of seven instances and harangued right into a collection of throwaways together with on a 2-point conversion move that might have reduce a 14-9 deficit to a few.

A fourth-quarter strip-sack led to Jonathan Taylor’s second scoring run of the day, a 1-yard plunge with 5:21 to play, that made it 21-9 and primarily sealed Chicago’s destiny regardless of Williams throwing for essentially the most yards in an NFL sport this season.

It was that type of day once more for the Bears – because it has been for a lot of the primary three video games.

“The fast sport was there. Once we wanted to throw the ball down the sphere, we might,” mentioned receiver DJ Moore, who had eight catches for 78 yards and 9.78 per catch. “While you look previous the turnovers and the penalties, you can begin to see the offense coming alive.”

Clearly, although, Williams wants extra assist.

Chicago solely rushed for 63 yards and was thrown for a 12-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the Colts 1-yard line within the first half – towards a run protection that began Week 3 yielding a league-worst 237.0 yards per sport.

With Matt Pryor changing injured proper guard Nate Davis within the beginning lineup and left deal with Braxton Jones leaving briefly within the first half after showing to harm his proper leg, the Bears’ offensive line once more struggled to maintain Williams upright.

And but Williams nonetheless held up comparatively nicely.

“I used to be happy with the distribution of the soccer by Caleb,” coach Matt Eberflus mentioned. “That allowed the receivers to trust. I believed we had been dedicated to the run. I am pleased with the way in which the protection performed. However crucial factor is profitable.”

Up subsequent

Bears: Host the Los Angeles Rams subsequent Sunday, the primary of back-to-back residence video games.

Colts: Keep in Indy to tackle the Pittsburgh Steelers subsequent Sunday.