‘The Good Doctor’ Star Breaks Silence After Surprising Death In ABC Show’s Final Season

SPOILER ALERT: This text particulars The Good Physician Season 7, Episode 5, “Who At Peace.”

After the surprising dying on The Good Physician, the actor who suffered the deadly hit on the newest episode of the ABC drama is reacting.

In a brand new social media submit, Noah Galvin, who performed Dr. Asher Wolke, is reflecting on his time taking pictures the present.

“I spent the final 4 years in Vancouver working away from my fiancee and canine and household,” Galvin posted on Instagram. “It was onerous however these folks made it actually price it. I really like you @thegooddoctorabc thanks for all the things!!”

Kayla Cromer, who joined the present in its remaining season, replied to Galvin’s submit, saying, “I’m so glad that I had a chance to satisfy you and work with you! Your [sic] superb!”

Bria Samoné added, “I really like you deep.”

Christina Chang additionally replied to Galvin, including, “Lerve you.”

The Good Physician Season 7, Episode 5, “Who At Peace,” shocked viewers with the dying of Galvin’s Dr Asher Wolke, who suffered an antisemitic assault that ended his life.

After Asher assisted a affected person’s marriage ceremony, he drove the rabbi again dwelling, the place they encountered a few thugs vandalizing the synagogue. Asher advised them to depart and they’d not have an issue with the primary assailant saying, “What do you care?”

Asher stated, “I’m a Jew. A homosexual one, in truth, and I’m calling the cops.”

After believing all the things had been resolved and there could be no issues, the couple of thugs returned and struck Asher’s head, leaving him for lifeless.

The subsequent episode of The Good Physician airs on Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET and it’s titled “M.C.E.,” the place “the staff should cope with a mass casualty occasion that forces them to place apart their feelings following a latest tragedy.”