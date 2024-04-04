Five Tallahassee restaurants celebrating for National Burrito Day

Daily is a nationwide meals vacation, however Thursday might be all wrapped up within the burrito.

The hand held concoctions are handy, versatile and the probabilities are practically limitless as a result of you may stuff them to your coronary heart’s and abdomen’s need.

That will help you have fun Nationwide Burrito Day designated on April 4, here’s a checklist of 5 institutions close by which can be partaking within the festivities.

Burrito Boarder

2065 W. Pensacola St.

Hours on Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burrito Boarder is celebrating huge this yr with blue Burrito Boarder margaritas for $2.99 and reside music from bands; Mutual Pals, Curly Q and Counterfeit Stereo, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. If you buy a burrito, you additionally obtain a free burrito coupon that you should use for one more go to.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

699 W. Gaines St.; 1498 Apalachee Pkwy; 1801 W. Tennessee St.; 3425 Thomasville Highway..

Hours on Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Chipotle is providing reward members $0 supply with the code DELIVER when ordered from Chipotle.com, Chipotle.ca and the Chipotle app at taking part areas. The supply is legitimate with a minimal $10 order and a most $200 order and isn’t legitimate on catering, Burritos by the Field orders or third-party supply.

Maria Maria Selfmade Mexican Delicacies and Bakery

1304 N. Monroe St.

Hours on Thursday: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Maria Maria Selfmade Mexican Delicacies and Bakery has not too long ago carried out a Thursday burrito particular simply in time for the vacation. Each Thursday the restaurant presents an unique low cost the place you get $2 off your burrito order.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill has six areas in Tallahassee, click on right here for information.

Hours on Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is providing a BOGO deal the place you should buy one burrito or bowl and obtain one other burrito or bowl of equal or lesser worth on the home (add-ons, extras, premium proteins, taxes, charges, and catering excluded). The supply shouldn’t be legitimate with every other supply or reward, or third-party supply.

Surcheros Contemporary Mex

1817 Thomasville Highway.; 800 Ocala Highway..

Hours on Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Surcheros Contemporary Mex is providing a Carnitas burrito particular this week served with limitless chips, salsa and a daily drink.

▶Obtained a Burrito Day particular? E-mail Kyla at [email protected]

Kyla A Sanford covers eating and leisure for the Tallahassee Democrat. She might be reached at [email protected]. New restaurant opening up, particular offers, or occasions arising? Let me know!