News
Five Tallahassee restaurants celebrating for National Burrito Day
Daily is a nationwide meals vacation, however Thursday might be all wrapped up within the burrito.
The hand held concoctions are handy, versatile and the probabilities are practically limitless as a result of you may stuff them to your coronary heart’s and abdomen’s need.
That will help you have fun Nationwide Burrito Day designated on April 4, here’s a checklist of 5 institutions close by which can be partaking within the festivities.
Burrito Boarder
2065 W. Pensacola St.
Hours on Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Burrito Boarder is celebrating huge this yr with blue Burrito Boarder margaritas for $2.99 and reside music from bands; Mutual Pals, Curly Q and Counterfeit Stereo, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. If you buy a burrito, you additionally obtain a free burrito coupon that you should use for one more go to.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
699 W. Gaines St.; 1498 Apalachee Pkwy; 1801 W. Tennessee St.; 3425 Thomasville Highway..
Hours on Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Chipotle is providing reward members $0 supply with the code DELIVER when ordered from Chipotle.com, Chipotle.ca and the Chipotle app at taking part areas. The supply is legitimate with a minimal $10 order and a most $200 order and isn’t legitimate on catering, Burritos by the Field orders or third-party supply.
Maria Maria Selfmade Mexican Delicacies and Bakery
1304 N. Monroe St.
Hours on Thursday: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Maria Maria Selfmade Mexican Delicacies and Bakery has not too long ago carried out a Thursday burrito particular simply in time for the vacation. Each Thursday the restaurant presents an unique low cost the place you get $2 off your burrito order.
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Moe’s Southwest Grill has six areas in Tallahassee, click on right here for information.
Hours on Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Moe’s Southwest Grill is providing a BOGO deal the place you should buy one burrito or bowl and obtain one other burrito or bowl of equal or lesser worth on the home (add-ons, extras, premium proteins, taxes, charges, and catering excluded). The supply shouldn’t be legitimate with every other supply or reward, or third-party supply.
Surcheros Contemporary Mex
1817 Thomasville Highway.; 800 Ocala Highway..
Hours on Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Surcheros Contemporary Mex is providing a Carnitas burrito particular this week served with limitless chips, salsa and a daily drink.
▶Obtained a Burrito Day particular? E-mail Kyla at [email protected]
Kyla A Sanford covers eating and leisure for the Tallahassee Democrat. She might be reached at [email protected]. New restaurant opening up, particular offers, or occasions arising? Let me know!
Advertisement
Five Tallahassee restaurants celebrating for National Burrito Day
National Burrito Day means deals, free food at Qdoba, Taco Bell, more
Jane Goodall on Her 90th Birthday and Her Legacy
Jane Goodall’s legacy of empathy, curiosity, and courage – Grist
Chicago White Sox game against Atlanta Braves canceled
Braves vs. White Sox: Odds, spread, over/under
Does Chris Pine Sing In Wish? Here’s Whether That’s The Actor’s Real Voice
Broadway ticket prices for shows skyrocket reaching new all-time high
Sheboygan County election results: Roberta Filicky-Peneski unseated
Michael Rust tops LaKeisha Haase
Process Modeling Tools in Business Analysis
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Navigating the Complex World of Student Loans: Tips for Borrowers
How to Unlock Your iPhone if Forgot Passcodes?
Kim Mulkey Attacks Potential Washington Post Story Before Its Release
Tammy Murphy suspends campaign for New Jersey US Senate seat
Chick-Fil-A backtracks from its no-antibiotics-in-chicken pledge
AT&T Stadium soccer field draws criticism
Top Five Tips to Bring Your Essay to the Next Level
Advertisement
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
Process Modeling Tools in Business Analysis
-
Education4 weeks ago
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
-
Health4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Navigating the Complex World of Student Loans: Tips for Borrowers
-
Technology2 weeks ago
How to Unlock Your iPhone if Forgot Passcodes?
-
News1 week ago
Kim Mulkey Attacks Potential Washington Post Story Before Its Release
-
News1 week ago
Tammy Murphy suspends campaign for New Jersey US Senate seat
-
News1 week ago
Chick-Fil-A backtracks from its no-antibiotics-in-chicken pledge