National Burrito Day means deals, free food at Qdoba, Taco Bell, more

Chipotle could have began the Nationwide Burrito Day celebration early, however there’s loads of different eating places serving up offers on Thursday, April 4.

The cooked-up vacation hits on the primary Thursday of April and normally means burrito lovers can select from specials and promotions at many Mexican meals chains.

The burrito, which suggests “little donkey,” doubtless arose from the co-mingling of meals in Mexico with that of Europeans, who arrived after the Spanish conquest within the sixteenth century, wrote Jeffrey Pilcher, a professor of meals historical past on the College of Toronto, in his e book “Planet Taco: A World Historical past of Mexican Meals.”

Burros, or donkeys, doubtless impressed the title “burrito” as a result of road distributors offered burritos from baskets carried by burros and the donkeys usually additionally bore a cylindrical bedroll.

Regardless of the origin, burritos are yummy. We have wrapped up most of the offers on tortilla-wrapped meals.

Taco Bell’s BOGO 50% off deal for Nationwide Burrito Day

On Nationwide Burrito Day, once you purchase one burrito within the Taco Bell app, you will get a second one among equal or lesser worth for 50% off (1 per consumer). That features the Cantina Hen Burrito, which is a part of the chain’s lately launched Cantina Hen Menu, made with slow-roasted, spiced and shredded hen.

Additionally on Thursday, April 4, these supply companies have offers on Taco Bell orders:

DoorDash: Get $5 off your order of $20 or extra once you buy a burrito.

Get $5 off your order of $20 or extra once you buy a burrito. Grubhub: Get a free burrito with an order of $22 or extra.

Get a free burrito with an order of $22 or extra. Uber Eats: Purchase one Beefy 5-Layer Burrito and get one among equal or lesser worth free.

Baja Recent: BOGO burrito deal

Purchase one get, one free burritos at Baja Recent by way of Nationwide Burrito Day by being a member of the Membership Baja Rewards loyalty program (Place an order on-line at bajafresh.com utilizing the code BURRITO2024 to get this limited-time supply.)

Bubbakoo’s: BOGO deal on Nationwide Burrito Day

Mexican-fusion restaurant Bubbakoo’s Burritos, with greater than 100 U.S. places in 15 states, has a buy-one-get-one-free burrito deal on Nationwide Burrito Day, April 4. To get the deal, you should be a member of the restaurant’s Inexperienced Room loyalty program. As soon as you purchase a daily burrito at full worth, your account will get a deal to redeem for a free burrito at a later date.

Canine Haus: BOGO deal for Nationwide Burrito Day

Purchase one burrito get one free from Canine Haus on Thursday, April 4, once you order by way of the Haus Rewards app. (Should be a registered consumer to get the BOGO coupon within the app.)

El Pollo Loco: Free burritos on Instagram and within the app

California-based El Pollo Loco, with greater than 495 eating places in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, begins the Nationwide Burrito Day celebration on Wednesday, with codes without cost burritos or a reduced burritos on its Instagram web page (good on April 3 solely).

Then on Thursday, members of its Loco Rewards loyalty program will get a buy-one-get-one free burrito supply (good for a free burrito of equal or lesser worth; not legitimate on combos). The supply is sweet on April 4 solely and could be solely used as soon as.

Farmer Boys has $5 Breakfast Burritos

Begin your Nationwide Burrito Day celebration at Farmer Boys eating places – there’s greater than 100 places in California, Arizona and Nevada – with a $5 Breakfast Burrito (sometimes priced $10-$11) at Farmer Boys. The deal is sweet from when the restaurant opens till 11 a.m. on Thursday (two burritos per buyer).

Freebirds’ Nationwide Burrito Day $6 meal deal

Austin, Texas-headquartered Freebirds World Burrito is pricing all its Freebird-sized burritos, bowls, and salads at $6 together with restricted time-availability Texas Smoked Brisket dishes. You may as well improve your order to Monster measurement for $3.

Fuzzy’s Taco Store: Purchase one burrito on Nationwide Burrito Day, get one free later

Fort Price, Texas-headquartered Fuzzy’s Taco Store has a buy-one-get-one-free burrito deal on Thursday, Nationwide Burrito Day, for members of its Fuzzy’s Rewards loyalty program. Purchase a burrito on April 4 and you will get a reward for a free burrito April 5-30 with any $5 buy (good for dine-in, to go and on-line ordering, however not legitimate on third-party supply orders).

Maverik and Kum & Go: 50% off burritos deal

Comfort shops Maverik and Kum & Go – Maverik acquired Kum & Go’s roughly 400 shops in August 2023 – are giving members of Maverik’s Journey Membership and Kum & Go’s &Rewards 50% off burritos all day on April 4 (restrict 10 per buyer). Each chains have breakfast and lunch burritos on their menu.

And Maverik’s upgraded Nitro card holders will obtain one free burrito on April 4.

Moe’s burrito giveaway and BOGO deal

On Nationwide Burrito Day, April 4, at Moe’s Southwest Grill purchase one, get one free burrito or bowl when ordering on-line, in-store, or on the Moe’s Rewards App. (Good at collaborating places nationwide; not legitimate with different presents or rewards, or third-party supply. Service price applies to on-line and in app orders.)

Additionally on Nationwide Burrito Day, Moe’s will give 100 winners a free burrito every week for 52 weeks. For an opportunity to win, verify in in your Moe Rewards account – scan to earn or redeem, place an order within the app, or scan a receipt – beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday. You may as well enter on Instagram and Fb.

Pancheros Mexican Grill burrito giveaway

Iowa-based fast-casual chain Pancheros Mexican Grill, with greater than 70 places in 13 states, will give out 10,000 free burritos on Nationwide Burrito Day. On Thursday, Pancheros will submit a singular code on its accounts on Fb, Instagram and X, the social community previously often called Twitter. The primary 10,000 followers to enter the code into the Pancheros app shall be despatched the reward. Obtain the app and create a Burritos with Advantages account forward of the giveaway to obtain the reward.

QDOBA free burrito deal on Nationwide Burrito Day

Get a free burrito with the acquisition of an entrée and drink at QDOBA on April 4 in case you are a member of the QDOBA Rewards loyalty program. You’ll be able to redeem the deal in-restaurant, on-line, or by way of the QDOBA app.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: $8.99 burrito deal

All the San Diego-based chain’s burritos together with the Puerto Nuevo Burrito with Langostino Lobster, can be found for $8.99 on Nationwide Burrito Day. Order as many burritos as you need by way of the Rubio’s app and enter coupon code BURRITO at checkout, or scan the QR code in eating places.

Sheetz $2 off deal on Nationwide Burrito Day

Beginning on Nationwide Burrito Day, Thursday, April 4, and thru Saturday, April 6, get $2 off made-to-order burritos at Sheetz restaurant and comfort shops. Obtain the Sheetz app and discover the deal below the OFFERZ tab on the app. (Sheetz made-to-order burritos begin at $6.69.)

Surchero’s BOGO 50% deal on Nationwide Burrito Day

Recent Tex-Mex restaurant chain Surchero’s is giving members of its Rewards Program a purchase one burrito, get one for 50% off.

Taco John’s $2 off burrito deal and new Taco Pizza

On Nationwide Burrito Day, April 4, members of Taco John’s Larger Bolder Rewards loyalty program get $2 off any Meat and Potato Burrito Combo (obtain the app and join Larger Bolder Rewards by Wednesday, April 3/3).

Let’s simply say you weren’t a giant fan of burritos – we’re undecided why you would not be – Taco John’s has another: the brand new limited-time Taco Pizza. The ten-inch, eight-slice corn and wheat flour-crusted pizza is served in a signature pizza field (accessible in-store or within the drive-thru for $9.99).

Its seven layers of toppings embrace refried beans, beef, a four-cheese mix, Fiesta sauce, tortilla chips and – after it is baked – lettuce and diced tomatoes, says the Cheyenne, Wyoming-based chain with almost 400 eating places in 23 states.

Every Thursday in April, beginning April 4 and thru April 25, Larger Bolder Rewards members can get a “Taco Pizza Thursday” of $2 off one Taco Pizza utilizing the promo code TACOPIZZA within the app.

Tocaya Nationwide Burrito Day deal

Tocaya Trendy Mexican, with 15 places in California and Arizona, is giving e mail subscribers free chips and guacamole with the acquisition of one among their signature burritos starting from breakfast burritos to the Burrito Mexicano. Subscribe to the e-mail record on the backside of the Tocaya web site.

Wahoo’s {discount} on Citrus Slaw, Outer Reef burritos

Southern California-founded Wahoo’s has its Citrus Slaw and Outer Reef burritos discount-priced for $10.95 (sometimes $12-$13) beginning on Nationwide Burrito Day by way of April 8.

