Fever vs. Mercury odds, time, spread: 2024 WNBA picks, Caitlin Clark predictions for June 30 by proven expert

The Phoenix Mercury (9-8) and the Indiana Fever (7-12) collide in a cross-conference affiar on Sunday afternoon. That is the primary of three contests between these groups this season. These groups have squared off 51 occasions in historical past, with Phoenix proudly owning a 29-22 edge over Indiana. The Mercury are fifth within the league in scoring offense (82.4), whereas the Fever rank sixth (80.7).

Tipoff is at 3 p.m. ET at Footprint Middle in Phoenix. The Mercury are 8-point favorites within the newest Fever vs. Mercury odds, whereas the over/below for whole factors is 176.5. Earlier than making any Fever vs. Mercury picks, you’ll want to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine’s girls’s basketball knowledgeable Calvin Wetzel.

Because the begin of the 2021-22 girls’s faculty basketball marketing campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 items). Wetzel additionally predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Ladies’s Event groups this 12 months, in addition to 62 of 68 groups inside one seed line, and accurately picked 13 of 16 second-round video games. Anyone following him has seen enormous returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Mercury and simply locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. Listed here are a number of WNBA betting strains and traits for Mercury vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Mercury unfold: Phoenix -8

Fever vs. Mercury over/below: 176.5 factors

Fever vs. Mercury cash line: Phoenix -355, Indiana +270

IND: The Fever rank fourth within the WNBA in 3-pointers made (166)

PHX: The Mercury are third in blocks per recreation (5.1)

Why the Fever can cowl

The Fever have hit a two-game shedding streak however they’ve some efficient playmakers on the offensive finish. They head into this recreation fourth within the league in each assists per recreation (20.1) and field-goal proportion (44.2%). Moreover, they’re second within the league in 3-point proportion (35.9%). Clark performs a significant function for this group in simply her first season.

Clark is a ground basic however can rating from all three ranges on the court docket with no drawback. She’s averaging 16.2 factors and 5.5 rebounds with a team-high 6.6 assists per recreation. On June 23 versus the Chicago Sky, Clark completed with 17 factors, six rebounds and 13 assists. Guard Kelsey Mitchell joins Clark within the backcourt. Mitchell has a clean offensive recreation that incorporates a crisp jumper. She logs a team-high 16.3 factors and shoots 39% from downtown. See which group to choose right here.

Why the Mercury can cowl

Guard Diana Taurasi continues to be cooking within the WNBA at 42 years previous. Taurasi owns a various and efficient recreation plan that permits her to attain with ease. The three-time WNBA Champion averages 16.5 factors, 4.8 rebounds, and a couple of.5 assists per recreation. She’s recorded 20-plus factors seven occasions this season. On June 13 towards the Las Vegas Aces, Taurasi had 22 factors and 4 dimes.

Guard Natasha Cloud has been a clean ground basic and playmaker for this membership. Cloud performs with good consciousness and instincts to search out the open participant. The 32-year-old can be fast to get previous defenders and assault downhill. She’s second within the league in assists (7.1) to go together with 10.9 factors and 1.6 steals per recreation. Within the June 22 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, Cloud notched 14 factors and 7 assists. See which group to choose right here.

