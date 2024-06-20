Fever vs. Mystics odds, time, spread: 2024 WNBA picks, Caitlin Clark predictions for June 19 by proven expert

The Indiana Fever (5-10) are internet hosting the Washington Mystics (2-12) in an Japanese Convention showdown on Wednesday. Each groups have picked up some wins not too long ago after a rocky begin to the 12 months. On June 14, Washington topped the Chicago Sky 83-81. In the meantime, Indiana has gained three of its final 4 video games. On June 16, the Fever outmatched the Sky 91-83.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The Fever are 5.5-point favorites within the newest Mystics vs. Fever odds, whereas the over/underneath for complete factors is 167.5. Caitlin Clark is +500 to attain first within the recreation and her over/underneath for complete factors is 17.5.

For the reason that begin of the 2021-22 ladies’s school basketball marketing campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 models). Wetzel additionally predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Ladies’s Match groups this 12 months, in addition to 62 of 68 groups inside one seed line, and appropriately picked 13 of 16 second-round video games. Anyone following him has seen big returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Mystics and simply locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. Listed here are a number of WNBA betting strains and developments for Mystics vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Mystics unfold: Indiana -5.5

Fever vs. Mystics over/underneath: 167.5 factors

Fever vs. Mystics cash line: Indiana -235, Washington +186

WASH: Mystics are 5-2-1 ATS of their final eight street video games

IND: Fever are 4-1-1 ATS of their final six Wednesday video games

Why the Fever can cowl

Clark has been capable of make her presence felt on the ground as each a scorer and playmaker. Clark has a easy jumper with spectacular vary but additionally excels at discovering her open teammates. The eye she attracts from defenses opens issues up for others. Clark leads the group in factors (16.1), assists (6.2) and steals (1.3). In her final outing, she completed with 23 factors, eight rebounds, 9 assists, and shot 7-of-11 from the sphere.

Ahead Aliyah Boston is taking her recreation to a different degree not too long ago. She has dominated within the frontcourt for the Fever as a rebounder and creating second-chance alternatives. She logs 12.3 factors, 7.9 rebounds and a couple of.7 assists per recreation. On June 16 in opposition to the Sky, Boston stuffed the stat sheet with 19 factors, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 blocks.

Why the Mystics can cowl

Guard Ariel Atkins is a dependable three-level scorer for the Mystics. Atkins has the energy to soak up contact within the lane whereas flattening photographs on the perimeter. The Texas product leads the group in each factors (14.6) and steals (1.6) to associate with 3.4 assists per recreation. In her earlier contest, Atkins totaled 29 factors, three rebounds and three dimes.

Ahead Aaliyah Edwards gives Washington with a two-way risk within the frontcourt. Edwards is an energetic defender with a gentle contact across the rim. The 2024 sixth-overall decide averages 9.1 factors and 6.4 rebounds per recreation. She's scored in double figures in 4 of her final six outings. On June 7 in opposition to the Fever, Edwards had 10 factors and 12 boards.

Wetzel is leaning Underneath on the purpose complete and has locked in two Mystics vs. Fever picks — one in opposition to the unfold and a must-see Caitlin Clark prop.

