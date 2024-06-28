Caitlin Clark’s next WNBA game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm game tonight

Caitlin Clark #22 and the Indiana Fever play the Seattle Storm tonight. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Photos)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (7-11) appear to have lastly discovered their groove this season, however tonight, they’re going to face the Seattle Storm (10-6) for the third time, having misplaced the earlier two video games. Headed into the sport, the chances favor the Storm to as soon as once more defeat the Fever. Clark and her crew face the Seattle Storm tonight at 10 p.m. ET, streaming on Prime Video. Are you prepared to look at Caitlin Clark’s subsequent sport? Right here’s what it’s worthwhile to know forward of the Fever vs. Storm sport tonight.

How you can watch Caitlin Clark’s subsequent sport: Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever:

Date: Thursday, June 27

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Local weather Pledge Area, Seattle, WA

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

When is Caitlin Clark’s subsequent WNBA sport?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season tonight with a sport towards the Seattle Storm.

What time is Caitlin Clark’s sport?

The Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm sport ideas off at 10 p.m. ET tonight.

Seattle vs. Indiana sport channel:

The Fever at Storm sport will stream solely on Prime Video.

How you can watch the Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm sport with out cable:

(Amazon) It’s Amazon’s fourth season serving as one of many streaming properties for the WNBA. This 12 months, Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 WNBA video games free to all Amazon Prime subscribers. 18 of these video games can be on Thursday nights. On prime of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription contains free transport, unique offers, entry to the Prime Day 2024 sale occasion, Amazon Music, a 12 months of free GrubHub+ and extra. A normal Amazon Prime subscription is $15 month-to-month or $139 yearly, however reductions can be found for college kids and people on certified authorities help. You possibly can strive Amazon Prime free for 30 days. $15/month at Amazon

Greatest solution to watch WNBA video games:

Trying to sustain with Caitlin Clark’s rookie season? WNBA video games will air throughout upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. When you need assistance determining the place you may stream Caitlin Clark’s subsequent sport, or comply with your favourite WNBA crew this season, Yahoo Sports activities has you lined. Listed below are just some of our prime picks for tactics to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For extra methods to look at, try our WNBA streaming information.