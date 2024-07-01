WNBA Legend Diana Taurasi Hypes ‘Amazing’ Caitlin Clark: ‘Her Future Is Super Bright’ | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Kate Frese/NBAE through Getty Pictures

Diana Taurasi had some reward for Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

Following the Fever’s 88-82 victory over Taurasi’s Phoenix Mercury Sunday, Taurasi spoke to reporters about Clark and the influence she has had early in her WNBA profession.

“It is wonderful. What Caitlin’s been capable of do in her quick profession to date has been nothing in need of outstanding,” Taurasi advised reporters. “The one factor that I actually love about her … she’s put the work in. Even all through her quick WNBA profession, it has been a number of stress, a number of issues thrown at her and he or she retains exhibiting up and he or she retains getting higher each single sport. So her future is tremendous vivid.”

She continued by acknowledging Clark’s influence on her group and the way Indiana is trying to return to a earlier normal.

“She’s executed lots for the Indiana Fever,” Taurasi advised reporters. “A group that for the final couple of years is making an attempt to get again to their glory days of Tamika Catchings and placing up banners. So clearly, what she’s executed for the sport has been fairly unimaginable and (having) that momentum popping out of faculty, eyes on you for 4 years straight. I feel what she’s doing for that group proper now could be fairly spectacular.”

Taurasi is kind of the advocate to have in your nook. She is a 10-time All-Star, gained the 2009 MVP and has three WNBA championships in her 20 seasons. She additionally notably warned Clark and the opposite incoming rookies that “actuality is coming” and that the transition from the collegiate ranks can be troublesome.

Clark was sensational in school. She was a four-time All-American, two-time AP Participant of the Yr and led her Iowa Hawkeyes to 2 straight nationwide championship appearances. She averaged 31.6 factors, 8.9 assists and seven.4 rebounds throughout her senior season at Iowa.

She has not been as dominant throughout her rookie season within the WNBA, however that was to be anticipated with the extent change. She is at present averaging 16.2 factors, 6.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds and has led Indiana to an 8-12 begin to the season.

Whereas the file is just not tearing up the league, it is intently approaching the group’s win complete from 2023 (13) and has exceeded the win totals from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons.