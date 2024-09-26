Fever Season Ends in Game 2 Loss at Sun

UNCASVILLE, CONN. – The 2024 season got here to an in depth for the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night time in Recreation 2 of its first spherical postseason sequence towards the Connecticut Solar following a slim, 87-81, loss at Mohegan Solar Enviornment. The Fever battled from an 11-point deficit to take the lead, 77-75, late within the fourth quarter, however Connecticut closed the door with a 12-4 run to determine the sequence.

Three Fever gamers scored in double figures within the loss, led by rookie guard Caitlin Clark tying essentially the most factors ever scored by a rookie in any Recreation 2 of a playoff sequence with a game-high 25 factors, per Elias Sports activities Bureau. Clark additionally ended with 9 assists, six rebounds, one block and one steal. Fever middle Aliyah Boston tallied 16 factors on 7-of-12 subject aim capturing, a career-best 19 rebounds, 11 of which got here from the primary half, three assists, two blocks and one steal. Boston’s 11 rebounds within the first half tied the franchise file for essentially the most rebounds in a half in a playoff sport.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell adopted with 17 factors, three rebounds and three assists. Fever ahead Temi Fagbenle earned her first profession postseason begin on Wednesday and almost ended with a double-double, notching 9 factors, 9 rebounds, three assists and one steal. In her second profession postseason begin, guard Lexie Hull completed with eight factors, three rebounds, one help and one steal.

Clark opened the night time with a made 3-point subject aim as Indiana went on a 14-6 run for greater than six minutes within the first quarter and restricted Connecticut to solely 1-of-13 subject aim capturing to start the sport. Indiana trailed by as a lot as 10 within the second quarter, however solely trailed, 41-34, at halftime. Indiana went on a fast 7-0 run to open the second half and a made layup by Boston evened the rating, 41-41. The Fever took a short lead, 48-47, with 5 minutes left within the third quarter, however one other Connecticut run to shut the interval gave the Solar a 61-52 lead going into the final quarter. Indiana went on a 14-5 run and held a 77-75 lead with two minutes remaining within the sport earlier than Connecticut finally sealed the victory.

Indiana outscored Connecticut in paint factors, 48-40, quick break factors, 19-9, and outrebounded the Solar, 43-29.

Connecticut’s win on Wednesday advances the Solar to the semifinal spherical and awaits the winner of the primary spherical sequence between the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury. 5 Solar gamers scored in double figures on Wednesday, led by ahead Alyssa Thomas’s 19-point, 13-assist double-double. Thomas owns the file for essentially the most level and help double-doubles in WNBA playoff historical past. Solar guard Marina Mabrey obtained her first postseason begin with Connecticut on Wednesday rather than Tyasha Harris, who suffered an ankle damage in Recreation 1. Mabrey completed with 17 factors, six assists, 4 of which got here from the third quarter, two rebounds and two blocks. Solar ahead DeWanna Bonner performed her 82nd playoff sport on Wednesday, tying her with Lindsay Whalen for first place on the WNBA’s all-time postseason video games performed record. Bonner capped her night time with 15 factors, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, to cross Teresa Weatherspoon for eleventh on the WNBA all-time playoffs assists record with 187. The Solar outscored the Fever in bench factors, 18-6, aided by guard Veronica Burton’s 10 factors.