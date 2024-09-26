Led by Alyssa Thomas, Sun close out Fever to reach WNBA semis

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Solar have been blissful to lastly shut out a gap spherical sequence at dwelling in two video games.

Thomas had 19 factors and 13 assists to assist the Solar sweep Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever out of the playoffs with an 87-81 win Wednesday night time.

For the reason that WNBA modified its playoff format in 2022, the Solar have wanted to win a decisive third recreation on the street within the first spherical to advance, which they did each years. This time, they have been capable of do it at dwelling.

“Lastly locked in and took benefit of home-court benefit,” stated Thomas, who had a triple-double in a Sport 1 win. “We’re prepared. Examined tonight and it wasn’t fairly, however that is the character of playoffs. We pulled out a gutsy win. We’re hungry and prepared. … We’re prepared for what the playoff journey goes to unfold.”

The third-seeded Solar will now face Minnesota within the semifinals, which start Sunday.

Thomas completed with 26 assists within the two-game sequence, tied with Sue Chicken (2020) for probably the most assists over a two-game span in a postseason.

Clark performed significantly better in Sport 2 than she did in her postseason debut Sunday. The Related Press Rookie of the Yr completed with 25 factors and 9 assists, however it wasn’t sufficient.

“Clearly it is a robust one, particularly as we climbed all the way in which again in and simply to have our alternatives late,” Clark stated.

Aliyah Boston added 16 factors and 19 rebounds. Her layup with 2:05 left gave Indiana a 77-75 benefit, however DeWanna Bonner, who was enjoying in her WNBA file matching 82nd playoff recreation to match Lindsay Whalen, answered with a 3-pointer 14 seconds later.

Neither group scored on their subsequent few possessions till Marina Mabrey hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 45.5 seconds left to present the Solar an 81-77 lead.

Kelsey Mitchell missed a 3 on the Fever’s subsequent possession and the Solar sealed the sport from the foul line.

Trailing by seven on the half, the Fever scored the primary seven factors of the third quarter to tie the rating. The groups traded baskets till Lexie Hull’s layup gave the Fever a 48-47 lead halfway by means of the interval.

It was short-lived as Thomas took over, scoring 10 factors throughout a 14-4 run to shut the quarter. Thomas joined Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi as the one gamers with a number of 15-point, 10-assist performances in series-clinching video games in WNBA historical past (together with single-elimination video games).

2011-17 Lynx 7 2019-24 Solar 6* 2019-24 Aces 6* 2013-18 Mercury 6 1999-03 Sparks 5 2011-15 Fever 5 *lively streak

Clark introduced the Fever again along with her 3-pointer giving the group a 71-70 lead with 3:59 left and the groups traded baskets till Bonner’s 3.

Indiana obtained off to a quick begin and was up 14-6 earlier than the Solar scored the ultimate 11 factors of the primary quarter to go up by three. With 1:29 left within the quarter after a foul, Clark identified a fan sitting within the second row to an official, who referred to as safety over and had the person escorted to the again. The fan returned later and there have been no additional incidents.

The run continued to start out the second as Connecticut went up 26-16 on DiJonai Carrington’s layup with 7:32 left within the half. The Solar led 41-34 on the half. Carrington was honored earlier than the sport because the league’s Most Improved Participant.

On the final play of the half, Erica Wheeler went in for a layup making an attempt to beat the buzzer and went flying into the courtside photographers. She was down for a couple of minutes earlier than getting up and strolling again to the locker room. She had her left thumb examined and did not return within the second half.

Clark completed the half with 14 factors, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Solar have been lacking beginning guard Tyasha Harris, who injured her ankle in Sunday’s win. Mabrey began in her place.

ESPN Analysis and The Related Press contributed to this report.